17-Year-Old Bradley Collier Releases Inspiring New Book
My Resilient Win: How a 10-Year-Old Boy Defeated Inflammatory Bowel Disease Without Prescription Drugs or SurgeryWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradley Collier, a student at Suncoast Community High School in Riviera Beach, Florida, proudly announces the release of a groundbreaking new book. At just 17 years old, Bradley has authored a compelling and inspiring memoir titled My Resilient Win: How a 10-Year-Old Boy Defeated Inflammatory Bowel Disease Without Prescription Drugs or Surgery.
In My Resilient Win, Bradley tells his powerful story of overcoming inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Diagnosed with this chronic illness at just ten years old, Bradley faced a future filled with prescription medications and potential surgeries. However, with a positive mental attitude, Bradley changed the course of his life.
This remarkable book chronicles Bradley's personal journey of overcoming IBD through natural means, defying the odds and conventional medical approaches. From the initial shock of his diagnosis to the ongoing struggle of managing symptoms, he courageously refused to succumb to a predetermined fate. Instead, he chose to take control and shape his own destiny.
My Resilient Win is a beacon of hope for those facing similar health challenges. Bradley shares his journey with honesty and clarity, offering practical advice and insights that can empower readers to take control of their health. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, self-belief, and the support of family, friends, physicians, and community.
Bradley Collier's story is a shining example of how young people can make a significant impact and inspire others through their courage and innovation. As he prepares for his senior year at Suncoast Community High School, Bradley is already making waves as a young author and health advocate.
My Resilient Win: How a 10-Year-Old Boy Defeated Inflammatory Bowel Disease Without Prescription Drugs or Surgery is available now at Amazon.com and will soon be available on all major platforms. For more information about the book, please visit BradleyCollier.net or contact ResilientWin@gmail.com..
About the Author:
Bradley Collier was born in New York City and lives in West Palm Beach, Florida. He is an author, student, and athlete. He hopes to make the world a better place.
