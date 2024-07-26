Iran Policy Briefing: Bi-partisan House Majority Express Support Iranian Resistance
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives participated in a policy briefing to announce support of a bipartisan House majority for the Iranian Resistance.
The Iranian regime's relentless efforts to eliminate the MEK, even violating international law to do so, testify to the effectiveness of the MEK's advocacy against this regime
— Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA)
Leading members of the U.S. House of Representatives participated in a policy briefing organized by the Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) to announce bipartisan House majority support for the Iranian Resistance. The briefing also honored the life and memory of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee, who passed away earlier this week.
In her remarks delivered via video link, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), referenced the clerical regime’s new president as well as the medieval dictatorship’s true nature and said, “This regime is irreformable, and no one within the regime has the will or capability to reform it.” Mrs. Rajavi praised congress for introducing House Resolution 1148, calling it a valuable model against the mullahs’ regime, known for its brutal execution of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988. In her remarks, she also honored the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee for her unwavering support of the Iranian Resistance and noted, “Her name and memory will forever remain in the hearts of freedom-loving people worldwide.”
The main sponsor of H.Res.1148, Texas Congressman Randy Weber (R-TX) passionately condemned the Iranian regime’s hypocrisy and brutality. He celebrated the bipartisan House majority support for H.Res 1148 and called for universal endorsement of Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan. Rep. Weber added, “We must support the Iranian people in their quest for a free and democratic Iran and hold the regime accountable for its egregious hypocrisy and violations.”
Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) also spoke about Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, pointing to their longstanding collaboration in holding the Iranian regime accountable for its brutality. Congressman Sherman emphasized the importance of House Resolution 1148, the need to support the Iranian Resistance’s Ten-Point Plan, and condemned the regime’s terrorism and repression. Pointing to Iran’s opposition movement, he added, “If you want to know a man, know him by his enemies. The Iranian regime’s relentless efforts to eliminate the MEK, even violating international law to do so, testify to the effectiveness of the MEK’s advocacy against this regime.” Sherman praised the MEK for its dedication to organizing Iranian dissidents worldwide and working towards a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear Iran.
In his remarks, Representative Tom McClintock (R-CA) highlighted the urgency of supporting the Iranian people’s struggle, particularly as it is articulated in House Resolution 1148. Rep. McClintock called for continued sanctions on the regime and the need to support the Iranian Resistance. He added, “The fight of the Iranian people is our fight, and I’m convinced that the only alternative to a costly and bloody conflict is the collapse and overthrow of that regime from within.”
In her speech, Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) payed her respect to the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee and talked about her unwavering dedication to human rights and democracy in Iran. Rep. Chu added, “Sheila Jackson Lee was an incredible champion for human rights and democracy in Iran and all over the world. She made sure that members of Congress really understood the level of oppression that the Iranian people experienced, from the 1988 massacre to the protests following Mahsa Amini’s killing.”
Representative Gabe Amo (D-RI), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, praised event organizers and highlighted the bipartisan H.Res.1148 in support of the Iranian people’s democratic aspirations. “I am proud to join my colleagues in cosponsoring Representative Weber’s resolution condemning the Iranian regime,” he said. Rep. Amo called for using every diplomatic tool to support the Iranian people’s fight for a peaceful and democratic Iran.
Congresswoman Val Hoyle (D-OR) also honored Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s legacy and emphasized the importance of supporting the Iranian people’s right to freedom. She condemned the regime’s repression, its sponsorship of terrorism and pledged continued support for the Iranian Resistance. Rep. Hoyle said, “It is imperative for the safety and security of our world that we ensure that the voices of the Iranian people are heard, that religious fundamentalism is not allowed to be pursued.” She then added,“Know that in a bipartisan way, the people in the US Congress support you, appreciate you, and understand the great risk that you’re taking every day to step up.”
In his remarks, Representative Glenn Grothman (R-WI) emphasized the need to hold the Iranian regime accountable and highlighted the importance of House Resolution 1148, which calls for sanctions and supports Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan. Rep. Grothman added, “We condemn the executions of as many as 30,000 political prisoners during the 1988 massacre, which were carried out under the fatwa by then-Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini to speedily kill all political prisoners, remain loyal to the main movement in the Iranian Resistance, MEK, with subsequent death commissions established on July 19, 1988, with the express purpose of carrying out a fatwa.”
In his emotional tribute to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Representative Danny Davis stated, “Every time the congressional Black Caucus lined up, I always lined up right behind Sheila. She was everywhere, wrote and led many letters, and spoke on almost any issue that came up.” He also praised the Iranian American community for their pursuit of freedom and democracy.
Other speakers included Dr. Azadeh Sami, a pediatrician, who called on the United States to sanction Iranian regime’s new president Massoud Pezeshkian for his complicity in persecution and execution of the people in Iran. This sentiment was echoed by Dr. Firouz Daneshgari, an accomplished surgeon, scientist, and former Iran political prisoner.
