Nessel Music Celebrates its 16th Anniversary in New York City's Racket NYC venue September 9th during NYFW
A New York Fashion Week themed party will be held with DJs Charlie Brown Superstar, Neil Nessel with a Special Guest Performance by belles larmes
Making Great Music Since 2008”PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Started in 2008, Nessel Music is comprised of seven record labels including: LBA Records, Bent Ant Records, Wagmore Records, LBA Composers, and Alkemy Brothers records (White, Black, and Red sub labels). It also has music publishing companies under BMI and ASCAP under the names Nessel Music (BMI) and Neil Nessel Music (ASCAP). With over 1300+ tracks released on over 250 releases, Nessel Music has over 100 signed artists from around the world. It includes most major genres of music including pop, dance, jazz, alternative, rock, and others. It is based out of Old Town Pasadena, California USA.
Celebrating its 16th anniversary this year, Nessel Music decided to head back to New York City for its anniversary party after their owner, Neil Nessel, DJed at the 3000-person capacity Terminal 5 venue in Hell's Kitchen for the February edition of New York Fashion week. Looking to expand the Nessel Music brand even further in the coming years, they have decided to return to New York City in the Chelsea District to throw a New York Fashion week themed party during the bi-annual fashion event.
Featuring a DJ performance by Charlie Brown Superstar (real name Brett Fuller), who is a well-known figure in the DJ scene, having been active since the mid 90's. He is recognized for his eclectic blend of Nu Disco, House, and a unique style he calls "Mountain Funk", which combines jam, funk, and electronic music with local influences. Fuller has played at various clubs and festivals across the country, and his music has charted on platforms like Traxsource, Beatport, and Juno Download. He is a member of Nessel Music's labels (among others) and actually taught owner Neil Nessel how to DJ back in 1998. They have worked in several clubs together as a duo sometimes called "Sour Mash" for their eclectic mix or mashups of music genres.
Fuller's popularity was further bolstered by his co-production and remix work on Tyler Childers' album "Can I take My Hounds to Heaven?", which debuted at number 8 on the Billboard 200. He has also been touring with Tyler Childers and The Foodstamps, enhancing his national profile.
Also DJing will be Neil Nessel, who is a multifaceted artist, DJ, and professional known for his contributions to the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) scene. Based out of the Los Angeles area, Nessel has been a DJ, event promoter, and music label owner for over a decade. He is also recognized for his work in the Intelligent Dance Music genre, and has released numerous albums and tracks including "Portal" and his "Twenty-Three Anthology" series. In addition to his music career, Nessel also works in the bioengineering field, demonstrating his diverse interests and talents.
Lastly, a Special Guest Performance by the artist and vocalist belles larmes is scheduled. She is an artist known for producing music that blends electronic and experimental sounds. Her work includes tracks like "Wildfire", which was released on September 22, 2023 on Apple Music and Bandcamp. The artist is recognized for creating an atmospheric and emotive style, often exploring themes that resonate deeply with listeners.
