81st Readiness Division welcomes new commanding general

FORT JACKSON, S.C. –

The 81st Readiness Division welcomed its newest commanding general as Maj. Gen. Patricia R. Wallace relieved Maj. Gen. Robert D. Harter during a change of command ceremony on Fort Jackson, July 23.

Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of U.S. Army Reserve Command, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, presided over the ceremony. She praised the command and its leadership for their accomplishments while under Maj. Gen. Harter’s tenure and their tireless commitment to the Army Reserve.

“The mission of the Readiness Division is not insignificant, it is extremely important and is critical in supporting and providing essential services to our force,” said Daniels. “Maj. Gen. Harter and his team have done a great job in taking care of our Soldiers and producing readiness.”

Harter, who assumed command in October 2022, expressed his sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve with this “legendary unit” and lead this tremendous group of professionals. “The best part of my job has been watching this team in action,” Harter said. “The 81st is the best RD in the Army Reserve and it is because of the amazing people. The accomplishments of this team are staggering; Army Reserve Safety Award, Secretary of the Army Environmental Award, Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence in Legal Assistance, Army Reserve Military Photographer of the Year, to just name a few. These awards are because of the hard work and dedication our Wildcats provide in supporting the 1,370 Army Reserve units, consisting of more than 51,000 Soldiers and their families in the southeast. I cannot thank you enough for your steadfast devotion to the mission of ensuring ready facilities, ready people and ready equipment. I could not be prouder and more humbled to have been part of this team.”

Harter departs the 81st RD for his next assignment where he has been nominated become the Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of U.S. Army Reserve Command.

Daniels welcomed Wallace saying, “I had the privilege of serving with her, when she was a deputy to me when I commanded the 88th Readiness Division. You have a quality officer, quality human being taking command here. Maj. Gen Wallace is uniquely tuned to the needs of the Army Reserve’s number one priority of Readiness, and I cannot think of anyone better suited to take on this mission.”

Wallace thanked Daniels for being part of the ceremony and she thanked Harter for all he had done while at the 81st.

“Maj. Gen. Harter, thank you for your leadership and leaving me such an awesome organization,” said Wallace. “I am so humbled and honored to be taking command of such a storied and impactful organization. I am very excited and committed to this upcoming journey.”

An Indianapolis native, Wallace accepted her Reserve Officer Training Corps commission at Indiana University in 1990 in the Adjutant General Corps after serving two years of enlisted service. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice and a Master of Public Administration from Indiana University and a Master of Strategic Studies degree from the US Army War College.

Wallace is Principal Owner of Performance Driven Consulting, with a proven track record of driving corporate governance, navigating complex challenges, fostering strategic transformations and enhancing shareholder value. As a Citizen-Soldier she has led large-complex, world-wide organizations with over 8000 + personnel. Expertise in risk assessment and management with a history of successfully implementing cutting-edge solutions, optimizing processes and leading organizational transformations in the financial, training, leader development and advertising/marketing industries.

The 81st Readiness Division has responsibility for base operations for Army Reserve units through the Southeastern United States and Puerto Rico, and is responsible for ensuring units and Soldiers are prepared to deploy and fight in multi-domain operations and meet current and future Combatant Commander Force requirements.