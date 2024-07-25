Mission-driven legal excellence: Aimee Rippeon’s journey as 'Twice the Citizen' with TAM and Army Reserve

In an organization as multifaceted as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District (TAM), ensuring legally sound and defensible decisions is crucial. Aimee Rippeon, an Assistant Counsel in TAM's Office of Counsel (OC), plays a vital role in this mission. Since starting her career in 2016, Rippeon has demonstrated a wealth of experience and commitment to public service that is both inspiring and impactful.

"I started in the Honors Attorney Program, a federal recruitment initiative, and accepted an offer to join TAM, which kicked off my career. I could not have asked for a better first job out of law school, as TAM OC presented me with invaluable procurement and litigation experience in my first three years that far exceeded what my peers in the private sector and other government agencies were accomplishing," Rippeon recalls.

This foundational experience laid the groundwork for her deep understanding of procurement and fiscal law, areas she has primarily focused on throughout her tenure.

In 2019, she left TAM to work with the Navy Office of General Counsel and later served in the legal office for a three-star command at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. Rippeon returned to TAM in November 2022.

"My legal “love language” is procurement – especially pre-award work. Beyond that, I’ve had great opportunities to build up my practice in litigation, fiscal law, administrative law and general counsel issues," she says, highlighting her versatile role.

Her primary responsibilities involve working closely with TAM Project Development Teams and Contracting Officers to ensure that procurements are awarded and administered in accordance with applicable law, regulation, and policy. Additionally, she plays an active role in defending TAM against bid protests and contract disputes. Rippeon's work is instrumental in supporting TAM’s mission.

"My work helps ensure that TAM decision-makers are making legally sound and defensible decisions," she explains. "This not only ensures the success of the mission but also contributes to putting TAM decision-makers in the best position to accept risk and defend their decisions if questioned or disputed."

This proactive approach to legal counsel helps prevent conflicts before they arise, a significant part of OC’s mission. An example of her dedication and expertise is evident in a memorable contract dispute she worked on involving American Iraqi Solutions Group (AISG), Inc., a contractor with a delay claim amounting to roughly $800,000. Working alongside Deputy District Counsel Rebecca Bockmann and Assistant Counsel Cara Mroczek, their hard work paid off when they successfully obtained a denial of the contractor’s appeal.

"The decision that came out in our favor was a testament to the extensive behind-the-scenes work and our teamwork," Rippeon adds.

Bockmann praised Rippeon's contributions during this case. "We litigated this appeal many years ago when Aimee couldn’t have been more than one or two years out of law school. There was a tremendous amount of work to do in a short timeframe, so we essentially had to 'divide and conquer.' Aimee proved to be an incredible teammate because she rolled up her sleeves and assumed responsibility for certain tasks without hesitation. When she didn’t know how to do something, she took it upon herself to do the research and figure it out on her own. Trials are stressful--especially for a new attorney--and Aimee was probably the only member of our trial team that never got flustered. She approached her role with maturity, positivity, and fearlessness, as she does everything in her life. It has been a privilege to observe how far those characteristics have taken her, so many years later."

Mroczek, Assistant Counsel, noted the strength of their team during the trial. "I think the opposing counsel underestimated our team, assuming that as younger female attorneys, we had less experience in the courtroom. We were fine with that misperception, as we knew our trial strategy, witnesses, and evidence were strong. A highlight of this strategy was Aimee’s effort in examining an opposing expert witness via the 'voir dire' process, which highlighted his lack of expertise and credibility, leading the judge to disallow his testimony altogether. You absolutely never would have known this was Aimee’s first time at trial; she represented the government with the caliber of a very seasoned litigator."

Rippeon's career is marked by her commitment to public service and continuous professional development. Within a year of joining TAM, in January 2017, she commissioned as an officer in the Army Reserve to serve as a Judge Advocate. She has since served with three different USAR units located in Maryland, Pennsylvania and North Carolina and has primarily taken on administrative law roles supporting investigations, separation boards, command policy development, and much more.

Her outstanding Army Reserve performance earned her a spot in the prestigious Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School's Graduate Course, a resident ten-month course approved by the American Bar Association, which prepares experienced attorneys for leadership and management in an Army legal office and other positions of increased responsibility. The program is highly competitive, with only two seats available to Army Reserve Judge Advocates this year. Starting in August, she will embark on her 10-month Army Reserve assignment in Charlottesville, Virgina, and will return to TAM in June 2025 with a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in military law.

"I'm super excited about this opportunity to further my expertise as an Army lawyer both for USACE and the Army Reserve. I especially look forward to the professional writing assignment that is required. My hope is to find a topic that is highly relevant to TAM’s mission. If you are reading this – feel free to send me ideas for consideration," she says.

This dedication ensures she remains at the forefront of legal excellence in her field.

Robert McKenney, District Counsel, describes Aimee's growth and development since joining the team. "Aimee joined TAM in 2016 following her graduation from law school. Since that time, I have seen her develop into an attorney whose technical knowledge and leadership are recognized not just at TAM but also within the larger Army legal services community. I continue to be impressed by her remarkable resolve in tackling difficult legal issues—there is simply no legal issue too challenging for Aimee to solve."

Regarding the Graduate Course, McKenney continues, "Aimee will gain extensive knowledge and experience over nine months of learning with other Army legal professionals. Moreover, she will gain a valuable network of Army lawyers that she can call upon for assistance in addressing issues for TAM. I am incredibly pleased that Aimee has been selected for this amazing opportunity. I am confident that, as a result of this course, she will continue to find new and significant ways to support TAM and the Army."

As Rippeon prepares for her next chapter, taking on a developmental assignment and furthering her education, her commitment to TAM and its mission remains unwavering. Since her return to TAM in 2022, she has been a remote worker from North Carolina. After her Reserve mobilization, she will return to the area and start working in-person hours at TAM HQ in Winchester, Virginia.

"I have appreciated the opportunity to work remotely, but I look forward to returning to the office to engage directly with my colleagues and clients," she says.

Rippeon’s story is a testament to the de expertise of the professionals at TAM’s Office of Counsel. Her work ensures that TAM’s legal framework is robust, transparent, and fair, contributing significantly to the organization's overall mission success. As TAM continues to navigate complex legal landscapes, Rippeon’s role will undoubtedly remain crucial in guiding and shaping the district's future.