Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,644 in the last 365 days.

Raised crosswalk installations on Puʻainakō Street to begin August 1

Posted on Jul 25, 2024 in Highways News, Main, News

HILO, HAWAIʻI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this notification of night work for raised crosswalk installations as part of the Puʻainakō Street Resurfacing Project.   

Beginning the evening of Thursday, August 1, there will be an alternating single lane closure on Puʻainakō Street from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, for the installation of four raised crosswalks fronting Waiākea Elementary School prior to the start of the 2024-2025 school year. The lane closure will be in the direction of work.  

This work and subsequent repaving work will be completed during nighttime hours. Remaining work on Puʻainakō Street includes: the installation of loop detectors and striping. These installations will be completed during daytime work hours and will be announced as scheduled. The estimated completion date for this project is August 2024.       

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site. HDOT reminds motorists to use alternate routes, if possible, drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work-zone area.   

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.  

For HDOT Hawaiʻi Island road closures please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/ To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new 

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities. 

 

### 

You just read:

Raised crosswalk installations on Puʻainakō Street to begin August 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more