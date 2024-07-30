Prodigi Kids Revolutionizes Parenting With Groundbreaking Self Worth Parenting Paradigm
Backed by two decades of study, the paradigm can be found on their new digital platform with eBook, Blog, Video content, and Parent Coaching.
I’ve spent 20 years studying why adults choose not to love themselves and learned that our current parenting model sets us up to reject ourselves. It's completely backwards. We're changing this!”SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media contact:
— Karen Braveheart, CEO
Karen Braveheart CEO/Founder
Karen@prodigikids.com
858.215.1160
PRODIGI KIDS REVOLUTIONIZES
PARENTING WITH GROUNDBREAKING
SELF WORTH PARENTING PARADIGM
BACKED BY TWO DECADES OF STUDY, THE PARADIGM CAN BE FOUND ON THEIR NEW DIGITAL PLATFORM WITH EBOOK, BLOG, VIDEO CONTENT, AND PARENT COACHING.
Prodigi Kids, the purpose driven eCommerce company based in Southern California, is radically changing the child development landscape with the launch of its Prodigi Kids Self Worth Parenting Paradigm eBook a new way for parents to raise their children with self worth. The paradigm is the brainchild of CEO Karen Braveheart and connects parents and their children in loving moments, the building blocks of self worth in the subconscious mind, the most powerful part of the brain, and the key to happiness in adulthood.
“In this high tech world we live in, we sometimes forget that the most profound gift we can give our children is to connect in love and be fully present with them by engaging in back and forth interactions. It sounds simple; yet, these moments have the most critical impact on a baby’s brain development for life.” -says Braveheart.
Prodigi Kids Self Worth Parenting Paradigm
The Paradigm empowers parents to cultivate their child’s inner world to love themselves. It reveals rare insights into how our current parenting model, steeped in shame-based punishment, is fundamentally flawed. Braveheart’s research reveals a startling truth- Punishment erodes a child's self worth, planting seeds of shame in a child’s subconscious brain that sprout into psychological challenges- codependency, addiction, and other mental health disorders.
“I’ve spent twenty years studying why adults choose not to love themselves and learned that our current parenting model sets us up to reject ourselves and our dreams instead of developing self worth- the belief in ourselves, our dreams, and that we deserve a happy life. It’s completely backward.” says Braveheart. Instead of fear and control, Prodigi Kids is about connection.” Every Prodigi Kids design has in its DNA the creation of loving moments of connection between parents and their children.
Digital Educational Platform
Prodigi Kids invites parents, educators and anyone passionate about nurturing self worth in children to explore the Paradigm. It can be found on its website- a central hub filled with expert parenting advice, heartwarming personal stories, and practical tips on how to raise children with self worth.
1. Prodigi Kids Self Worth Parenting Paradigm eBook. Backed by cutting edge neuroscience, the eBook reveals the secret for how to optimize a child’s subconscious mind responsible for core beliefs of worthiness developed in early childhood. Visit Prodigi Kids to receive your free eBook.
2. Content Hub- Prodigi Kids’ extensive Blog and Video is where the Paradigm comes to life. It’s a comprehensive tool kit for parents to teach their child how to have a relationship with themselves rooted in unconditional love.
3. Paid Speaking Services- With over two decades of speaking experience, Braveheart has a unique gift of storytelling that deeply connects with audiences to inspire them to achieve their dreams.
4. Coaching Services- Parents can now benefit from Braveheart’s expertise directly through Prodigi Kids 1:1 coaching services . As a mother of three, she understands firsthand the challenges parents face. Her expertise is in turning the most stressful interactions with your child into loving moments of connection.
“We continue to create exceptional product experiences for our customers who can now download content from our tech-enabled platform for a limited time free. Our Prodigi Kids Self Worth Parenting Paradigm is really special and something no one has seen before in the child development space.” says Braveheart. Now you can choose to explore an enriching blog in our content library and buy our products and services for a full learning and shopping experience.”
About Prodigi Kids
Prodigi Kids is a connection company- creating products, software, books, experiences- anything that creates more moments of meaningful connection between parents and their children. Customers can shop the full range of their popular loving moments product line ranging in price from $11 - $55 at Prodigi Kids collections. To book Karen Braveheart for a speaking gig or 1:1 private coaching services, visit Prodigi Kids.
Karen Braveheart
Prodigi Kids, Inc.
+1 858-215-1160
email us here