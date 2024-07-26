Oscar Stone is becoming one of the most trusted Custom-Made Jewellers for celebrities

Oscar Stone Rick Ross & Oscar Stone French Montana & Oscar Stone

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “For people in our industry, flashy and custom jewellery have important value and represent who we are and we need someone who understands that and at Oscar Stone they do and that is why Oscar Izaguirre is my favourite Jeweller” Maino - American rapper and radio personality - shared in a recent podcast.

When it comes to choosing the right place for custom-made jewellery, a lot of celebrities and music stars are all looking for someone who they can trust, who understands their artistic vision and can bring to life their imagination with transparency, integrity and accuracy.

Oscar Stone is making a name in the jewellery industry as one of the premier retailers in New York, for being able to bring the custom-made jewellery to another level and exceed his clients’ expectations. Oscar’s mindset and focus on delivering exceptional service while creating something priceless and ensuring a seamless transition from fantasy to reality have been fundamental in establishing his high-end jewellery business and building a prestigious clientele portfolio, including French Montana, Rick Ross, Scott Disick, Rowdy Rebel, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to name a few.

“Oscar Stone’s Custom-Made Jewellery is unbelievably gorgeous, everything lines up perfectly and clean, something that a lot of jewellers nowadays don’t do.”

- Scott Disick, American entrepreneur and media personality.

“At Oscar Stone, we know how difficult it is to find someone who understands your artistic vision and put trust in them to customize your jewellery. Here we are fully equipped with the knowledge and passion necessary for creating your masterpiece", Oscar asserts. “By keeping all custom jewellery work in-house and collaborating with multiple manufacturing facilities, we ensure the highest quality and ground-breaking aesthetics in our pieces, ranging from Grillz to rings, pendants, links, and earrings " he adds.

Oscar emphasizes in a recent interview that “A lot of celebrities and people from music and show biz trust us to customize their jewellery because we are honest and transparent throughout the whole process. We have the knowledge and resources to accommodate our clients’ requests, making their experience with us unique, which is something they keep coming back for”. In order to offer such a unique experience for his clients, Oscar created The Exquisite Oscar Stone VIP ROOM for The Ultimate Celebrity Treatment, located in the vibrant heart of Bronx, New York.

“Our VIP ROOM is an exclusive haven where everyone can revel in a personalized and exceptional customer service experience and immerse themselves in a world of luxury by admiring our stunning collection of diamond and gold chains, along with a dazzling array of Hip Hop Jewellery” Oscar added.

About Oscar Izaguirre

Oscar Izaguirre, owner of Oscar Stone, comes from a family of Peruvian immigrants who made their way to the US in the mid-80’s and have been perfecting the jewellery business for over 50 years. While Oscar was originally exposed to jewellery and the gold industry at young age, later he decided to expand the business to diamond jewellery by becoming a GIA-accredited gemologist and gaining expertise in all aspects of hip-hop jewellery.