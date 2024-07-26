Alzheimer International Society Hosts Webinar "The Amyloid Illusion: Uncovering 20 Years of Alzheimer Research Failure"
Given the current landscape, where anti-amyloid drugs are the only FDA-approved options for AD treatment, it is vital to fully understand the concerns regarding their safety, efficacy, and costs.”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alzheimer International Society to Host Webinar "The Amyloid Illusion: Uncovering 20 Years of Failure in Alzheimer's Drug Research" at the AAIC Conference - on July 29 in Philadelphia.
The Alzheimer International Society (AIS) is pleased to announce an upcoming webinar featuring Dr. Zung Vu Tran, Vice President of Bioinformatics and AI at Biomed Industries, Inc. Dr. Tran will discuss his paper, "Amyloid Hypothesis: 20 Years of Failure in Alzheimer's Research," which he is presenting at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) on July 28.
The webinar, titled "The Amyloid Illusion: Uncovering 20 Years of Failure in Alzheimer's Drug Research," will take place on July 29, 2024, at 11:00 AM Eastern in Philadelphia, PA, USA. The event will be moderated by AIS's new Executive Director, Dr. Kori Novak.
AIS, a non-profit patient advocacy association, is dedicated to providing patients and caregivers with the latest information on research and best practices for Alzheimer's Disease (AD) treatment. With the recent FDA approval of new drugs, there are many questions regarding their efficacy and safety.
"Dr. Tran's comprehensive analysis of two decades of published clinical research on anti-amyloid drugs provides crucial insights for patients and caregivers facing critical treatment decisions," said Dr. Novak. "It is essential that all scientific information is transparently shared to inform better treatment choices. Given the current landscape, where anti-amyloid drugs are the only FDA-approved options for AD treatment, it is vital to fully understand the concerns regarding their safety, efficacy, and costs."
To register for the webinar, please visit: https://alzint.com/register-webinar.html
About Alzheimer International Society:
The Alzheimer International Society™ is a non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating and accelerating research to find preventive and therapeutic solutions for Alzheimer's disease. AIS also provides services and support to stakeholders worldwide.
AIS is the organizer of the Alzheimer Society International Congress (ASIC), which will be held on November 12-14, 2024 in San Francisco.
ASIC 2024 is a leading forum in Alzheimer research and dementia care. The Congress will highlight the latest accomplishments in Alzheimer research and best practice in patient care. The theme of the 2024 Congress is “The Next Frontier Against Alzheimer's”.
The deadline for abstract submission is August 15, 2024
https://alzint.com/events.html
