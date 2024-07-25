Submit Release
HDOT seeks bid for removal of Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) is issuing a request for proposals (RFP) and seeks bids locally, nationally, and internationally from offerors with the expertise and experience necessary to permanently remove the vessel Falls of Clyde from Honolulu Harbor. Bids must be submitted by September 25, 2024.  

While the selected contractor will determine the method of removal, HDOT evaluated removal by dismantling, ocean disposal, or third-party acquisition in its Final Environmental Assessment issued last month.  In addition to the environmental assessment, HDOT has taken measures to address and satisfy other regulatory requirements associated with this action including state and federal laws on historic preservation. 

The 145-year old vessel is currently berthed at Pier 7 where it once served as a museum ship as part of the Hawai‘i Maritime Center.  The vessel is privately owned but was impounded in 2016 and remains in the custody of the department. 

Over the past decade, HDOT has focused on the removal of inoperable vessels from its commercial ports to protect the maritime facilities, improve port efficiency, and support commerce and the movement of more than 90% of the imported goods that enter the state through Honolulu Harbor. 

