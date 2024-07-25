Governor Carney Honors DNREC’s 2024 Young Environmentalists, Youth Anglers at Delaware State Fair

DNREC’s Young Environmentalists for 2024 were recognized today at Governor’s Day at the Delaware State Fair by Gov. John Carney. Left to right, DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin; Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, Young Environmentalist honorees Charli Rose Evans and Melisa Velasquez, and Gov. Carney. /DNREC photo

Two Delaware students were recognized today with Young Environmentalists of the Year Awards, presented by Governor John Carney and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin at the Delaware State Fair. The leaders also presented trophies to the top anglers of the 2024 Youth Fishing Tournament, an annual event held by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

“I am amazed every year by the dedication, knowledge and energy these young environmental leaders bring to the table as they work towards a better future for Delaware, as well as our planet. This year’s honorees are a fifth grader who has been practicing self-sustaining farming practices since kindergarten and a high schooler with a long list of environmental honors and activities, from fundraising to benefit pollinators to a winning essay that put her in touch with state legislators,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “We also celebrate our three top young anglers from our annual Youth Fishing Tournament, which teaches our youth not only the excitement of catching a fish, but also the pleasure of seeing it swim away, in an act of conservation.”

The 2024 Young Environmentalists of the Year recognized today are:

Charli Rose Evans, age 11, of Laurel, 5th grade, Laurel Elementary School

Charli’s interest in environmentally-friendly practices began when she was in kindergarten. Today, at age 11, she applies self-sustaining farming techniques, growing food for her family and running her own successful small business, Charli’s Chicks Farm Fresh Eggs. Nothing goes to waste – Charli recycles food scraps to feed her chickens, composts food waste and manure to make fertilizer, and grinds eggshells to add calcium to her garden soil. Charli also shares her commitment to sustainable living with her peers, her community and her social media audience.

Melisa Velasquez, age 17, of Georgetown, 12th grade, Sussex Central High School

In addition to maintaining a 3.94 GPA at Sussex Central, Melisa has an impressive list of environmental activities. These include wins in the Sussex Preservation Coalition Youth Environmental Film Contest, an individual award for forestry in the Delaware Envirothon, and the ReNEW Essay Contest, a Delaware Interfaith Power & Light program that invites high school students to write about their connection to nature, climate action and environmental justice that took her to Legislative Hall to speak with legislators. Melisa also fund-raised to plant a pollinator garden at Ingrams Pond and for the Nanticoke River Watershed Conservancy, where she stood out among her peers in a six-week work study.

DNREC’s Young Environmentalist of the Year Awards program, now in its 31st year, recognizes Delaware students whose actions have helped protect, restore or enhance our natural resources by initiating an innovative project, practicing environmental stewardship, increasing public awareness or demonstrating environmental ethics. More information about the program can be found at de.gov/youngenvironmentalists.

Winners of the 2024 Delaware Natural Resources Police Youth Fishing Tournament were honored during Governor’s Day at the Fair by Gov. Carney. Left to right, DNREC Secretary Garvin, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, winners Brice Wise, Thomas Sweeney-Jones and Brody Spencer, and Gov. Carney. /DNREC photo

The 2024 Youth Fishing Tournament winners who were presented their trophies today are:

Statewide and Sussex County winner Brody Spencer , age 12, of Dagsboro, took top honors the second year in a row by catching 5.71 pounds of fish in Ingrams Pond.

, age 12, of Dagsboro, took top honors the second year in a row by catching 5.71 pounds of fish in Ingrams Pond. New Castle County winner Brice Wise , age 14, of Bear, took second place statewide, catching 3.31 pounds of fish at Lums Pond.

, age 14, of Bear, took second place statewide, catching 3.31 pounds of fish at Lums Pond. Kent County winner Thomas Sweeney-Jones, age 5, of Smyrna, came in third place statewide, catching 2.98 pounds of fish at Akridge Scout Reservation Pond.

Established by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife and sponsored by the Delaware Natural Resources Police, the tournament introduces youth to the sport of fishing and teaches the catch-and-release approach to conservation. The 38th annual Youth Fishing Tournament was held June 1 at three locations, one in each county: Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County, and Lums Pond in New Castle County, with complete results here: Dagsboro Angler Wins Annual Youth Fishing Tournament Second Year in a Row.

The tournament is held annually on the first Saturday in June. More information is available at de.gov/yft.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov ; Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov

###