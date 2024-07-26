Story-Rich, Number Puzzler ‘Spirit of the God Kings - Final Cut’ Newly Released On Itch.io And GameJolt

Conversation screenshot Puzzle Rules Grid Gameplay

‘Spirit of the God Kings - Final Cut’ Game Out Now

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small developer TheoTGames, who has created a variety of casual mobile and PC games, has released a new title called ‘Spirit of the God Kings - Final Cut’, a blend of adventure, puzzler and tabletop card game, available on itch.io and GameJolt.

Play as Kafele, a warrior turned spirit who seeks acknowledgement of the loss of his family in order to move onto the afterlife, with the help of a Spirit Guide that takes the form of a crow. Oh and there’s Kafele’s cat who is along for the ride.

It's an emotional tale that pulls at the heartstrings of players as characters deal with heavy themes such as loss, despair, and acceptance. It is inspired by movies such as The Crow and Gladiator.

The main gameplay has gamers activating nodes by exploring the tomb of an ancient pharaoh. Some nodes trigger puzzles whilst others progress the emotional tale of a family torn apart by a tyrannical pharaoh. Players win the stage by using numbered cards to override numbers on grid squares to accumulate a row and column total equal to a target score. The puzzles are casual in nature as to appeal to a variety of players.

Future plans include release into new stores and holiday discounts.

This is an enhanced edition of a free game released in 2023 featuring overhauled visuals, script rewrites, and numerous gameplay tweaks.

To celebrate the launch, players can purchase the game for 50% off for a limited time only!

Full Features List

*Puzzle x tabletop gameplay: pick a card, select its number, and ensure the numbered rows and columns of a golden space equal that of a target score. *Clear over half the grid to beat the level!

*Randomised grids mean a varied experience with each playthrough

*Exploratory free roam gameplay set in the tomb that houses the sarcophagus of a once-tyrannical Pharaoh

*Deep, emotional tale of love, loss, betrayal and acceptance

*Varied music and sound effects thematically fitting to ancient Egypt

*Learn a little bit about the history of ancient Egypt with a sprinkle of the fantastical.

Key requests

To request keys, or for enquiries, email theotgames@gmail.com

