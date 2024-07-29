Thinking Media and streamr.ai Partner to Launch STIRR Self-Serve CTV Ad Platform Powered by GenAI

STIRR GenAI Ads Manager Powered by streamr.ai

The easiest way to generate video ads and launch them on CTV in less than 2 minutes.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thinking Media, Inc., pioneers in AI-native TV UX, UI, and audience viewing experiences, proudly announces its strategic partnership with streamr.ai to develop a programmatic, self-serve Connected TV (CTV) advertising platform. This innovative platform, powered by streamr’s GenAI technology, enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to easily reach audiences on Thinking Media's flagship free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, STIRR.

The partnership is poised to revolutionize advertising for SMBs, providing them with a powerful self-serve tool to reach their target audiences effectively. It also drastically reduces the cost of producing CTV commercials, which has historically been the biggest barrier. The new STIRR-branded GenAI Ads Manager will offer a seamless, user-friendly interface, enabling businesses to generate CTV commercials and launch them on STIRR in less than 2 minutes.

"By integrating streamr.ai's advanced GenAI technology, we are not only enhancing the advertising capabilities of STIRR but also making it drastically easier for small and medium-sized businesses to access high-quality CTV content and engage audiences," said Todd Carter, CEO of Thinking Media.

In addition to the GenAI Ads Manager, Thinking Media is already underway transforming STIRR into an AI-native Streaming Service. This includes launching a conversationally enabled, adaptive UX that weaves TV and Web into a single connected experience together with AI-driven content discovery that enhances the viewer experience by delivering more personalized and relevant content recommendations.

"The purpose of licensing our GenAI technology is to accelerate the Democratization of CTV ad buying by enabling millions of SMBs to advertise on CTV who never could before,” said Jonathan Moffie, CEO of streamr.ai. “Our mission is to unlock new ad spend on the biggest screen in the house by advertisers who mainly invest in search and social by making it drastically cheaper, easier and more performance-driven.”

STIRR’s programmatic advertising portal will launch in Q4, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of CTV advertising. The two teams are working together to drive innovation in the space. GenAI makes things possible in advertising that never were before. Imagine being able to analyze the context of the video the user is watching and then automatically generate a personalized commercial based on the viewer’s interests. With this partnership, Thinking Media and streamr.ai are going to do just that and push the boundaries of CTV advertising one frame at a time.

About STIRR | Thinking Media

STIRR is a free, ad-supported streaming service offering live and on-demand local news, sports, entertainment, and original content fused with real-time web information and interactive features. This creates an immersive, intelligent entertainment experience that empowers viewers to seamlessly explore, engage, and customize their viewing journey across multiple devices without a subscription.

For more information on STIRR and its latest updates, visit https://stirr.com

About streamr.ai

streamr.ai specializes in building cutting-edge GenAI technology. Offering innovative solutions for broadcasters, AdTech platforms, and agencies to capture a larger share of CTV ad spend. streamr is the easiest way to generate video ads and launch them on CTV in less than 2 minutes.

To learn more about streamr.ai GenAI Solutions, please visit us online at streamr.ai

