Mental-health crisis team launches in Prince George

CANADA, July 25 - People experiencing a mental-health or substance-use crisis in Prince George will soon have access to a new community-led Peer Assisted Care Team (PACT) to help them stabilize and find the support they need.

“PACT provides immediate, compassionate help from those who have walked a similar path,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “In Prince George, people in crisis will benefit from the support of skilled professionals and a person with lived experience who understands what they are going through. This approach ensures a more effective, sympathetic response that can make all the difference in a person’s recovery.”

PACTs are mobile, community-led crisis teams that are trained to de-escalate mental-health crisis situations and provide trauma-informed, culturally safe support. These teams help free up police time to focus on crime and divert people from hospital emergency rooms and the criminal-justice system while helping them access services in their communities.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to work in my community who has given so much to me,” said Gillian Johnston, PACT Member. “To me, being a member of PACT means walking alongside someone in their dark and difficult moments, seeking to better understand and hold space for the people in our community. We journey with people who are in a moment of crisis without judgment or pride because we too have been in crisis and have seen the power and validation that comes of being truly seen and heard.”

The team has been hired, thoroughly trained, and is ready to deliver essential care and support to those in need. PACTs serve residents 13 and older experiencing mental-health or substance-use crises, such as thoughts of suicide or self-harm, well-being checks and distressing behaviours requiring de-escalation and support. Each responding team is made up of two members: one with lived experience and one with mental-health expertise, ensuring a comprehensive and compassionate response.

This PACT is operated by the Prince George Native Friendship Centre (PGNFC) with oversight and support from the Canadian Mental Health Association, BC Division (CMHA BC).

“We are thrilled that people living in Prince George will soon be able to access additional mental-health and substance-use support through the Prince George PACT team,” said Simon Yu, mayor of Prince George. “This crisis-response service will help support efforts to address mental-health and addiction issues while allowing police to focus more resources on crime. We are thankful to the Province and the Canadian Mental Health Association, and we look forward to seeing this service benefits residents of Prince George.”

The team will begin offering services on July 28, 2024. During this initial phase, PACT services will be available to select organizations and groups to refine and improve processes. By September, all Prince George residents will be able to access PACT services through a dedicated public phone number. This phased approach allows for the team to get comfortable and confident in their roles before the service moves to the full availability of 10 hours a day.

“We are excited to see another team launching adding to the existing three in other communities in B.C.,” said Jonny Morris, CEO, CMHA BC. “These existing teams have shown incredible impact and we are certain that this new team will do the same, enhancing mental-health supports and ultimately saving lives in Prince George.”

In addition to the Prince George team, there are three PACTs in operation in Victoria, North Vancouver and West Vancouver, and New Westminster, and two more teams in development in Kamloops and Comox. Expanding PACTs is part of the Province’s Safer Communities Action Plan and supports the goal of creating safe, healthy communities for everyone.

Enhancing supports for people living with mental-health and addiction challenges is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope, B.C.’s road map for building a comprehensive system of mental-health and addiction care for British Columbians.

Quick Facts:

The PACTs program launched in 2021 in North Vancouver/West Vancouver and has since been operating in Victoria and New Westminster since January 2023. In these communities, approximately 1% of PACT-attended calls between April and December 2023 required police intervention. In 2023, New Westminster and Victoria PACTs responded to more than 1,500 calls for help. The top reasons were for mental health (such as anxiety and depression), suicide risk or self-harm, loss of reality, substance-use emergencies and well-being checks.



Learn More:

To learn about the PACT program, viist: http://cmha.bc.ca/PACT

To learn about mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C., visit: https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca