Drivers are advised that Highway 17 eastbound will be closed between Tannery Road and Bridgeview Drive this weekend, July 26-29, 2024.

As part of the Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project, the eastbound lanes of Highway 17 will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, July 26 until 5 a.m. on Monday, July 29 to allow crews to complete necessary roadwork before opening the eastbound portion of the new Old Yale Road overpass.

During the closure, drivers travelling eastbound on Highway 17 will be detoured at Tannery Road to 120th Street to King George Boulevard to Bridgeview Drive and then back to Highway 17.

Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the detour. Please check https://www.DriveBC.ca for updates.