Enly10.com Launches Freemium Startup Accelerator
Enly10.com Launches as a freemium online Business Accelerator, with simple answers to scores of normal business questions that so many people puzzle over.
With the launch of Enly10.com, the frequent founder’s response of ‘We’ll figure it out when we can afford it” will become a bad memory of the past.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enly10.com Launches from Stealth as a freemium online Business Accelerator-Incubator, with simple answers to scores of normal business questions that so many people puzzle about. Enly10.com is fueled by personal E.I. (“experiential intelligence”) that is not assisted by, or using, AI LLMs or Gen AI, while still referencing and assessing the latest AI functionality being adopted by so many industries and segments.
— Lee Muhl, Enly10 Founder
Enly10.com is founded and led by a well-known US consultant and business adviser who has helped launch, scale and grow over 900 startups and early-stage companies over the past 30 years.
As quality advice, consultation, information and guidance can be so costly, many worthy projects and entrepreneurs are simply priced out of the market. Enly10.com was created to provide the same key information to almost anyone at a small cost, or, in many cases, at no cost. Enly10.com helps save significant expenses without impacting an entrepreneur’s passion and creative expression, bringing the launch, growth, scaling and funding of new businesses into the future.
Enly10 has developed a simple, comprehensive Q and A approach to new business creation, launch issues, marketing, budgeting, and growth concepts with its simple Backstage Pass solution that admits a User into extensive, simple, digestible, textual and video libraries.
At the time of its launch, the Enly10 platform has been in constant development for nearly two years and has created extensive information libraries based on decades of hands-on experience with the business problems so many people face. Test marketing of the Enly10 platform to sample users has already led to acclaim and thanks from multiple parties.
Enly10 is specifically addressing the confusing, expensive, cumbersome and resource-wasting path to creating a new company, which is traditionally experienced by entrepreneurs as an ongoing succession of trial and error.
Enly10’s experiential approach (blog, vlog, news, latest market developments, free step-by-step guides) welcomes a founder into early decision-making, mitigating downstream risks, and exposing potential issues in concepting, structure, development, launch, scaling and funding, all without impacting each founder’s business process. Enly10’s constantly updated content exists solely to help execute the entrepreneur’s creative vision.
"With the launch of Enly10.com, the frequent founder’s response of ‘We’ll figure it out when we can afford it” will become a bad memory of the past," said Lee Muhl, Enly10’s founder. "Enly10 comes from the mainstream of startups and early stage companies across a wide variety of industries and segments. I have seen so many entrepreneurs suffer repeatedly from the inherent costs, complexities and deficiencies of launching their passion project – trying idea after idea to bring the business to life, hoping to get it right, struggling for traction, trying to surmount constant demands, issues and barriers, and more. To ease a Founder’s path through these issues, Enly10 has created an easy-to-follow, easy-to-absorb information platform to be used and appreciated as much by the management team as by a new company’s prospective funders and stakeholders.” See some sample topics here: ( https://enly10.com/pages/a-few-sample-questions-and-issues )
Features of the Enly10 platform (already in public launch in Q3 2024) include:
• Comprehensive tips for all entrepreneurs, regardless of industry or segment;
• Scores of sample questions and simple answers and options for the myriad issues any new company faces;
• Multiple categories of specific advisory information, directed to specific industries (e.g., Internet platforms, AI, real estate, consumer goods, financial services, fintech, ecommerce, entertainment, healthcare, and many others;
• The “Answer Vault” – an ever-growing, ever-green, Backstage library for deeper dives on many subjects of interest and concern to founders and creators of new business opportunities;
• The Enly10 Video Chat Library -- a constantly increasing Backstage collection of video chats that provide information and opinions on scores of issues facing new (and not so new) business owners.
About Enly10:
Launching and scaling a new business, company or project can lead to substantial expense for advisory fees, information, advice, opinions, market research, investor presentations and myriad answers to a huge variety of normal questions. So, Enly10 was created to help almost anyone who needs business information and ideas without attaching the usual major price tags. When you stop and think about it, there are literally hundreds of questions that can come up in creating, launching, funding and growing a new company. But Enly10 knows -- from over 3 decades spent in startup business advising -- that almost everybody faces the same issues, rich or poor, young or old, hugely successful or brand new to the marketplace. Learn more at https://enly10.com .
