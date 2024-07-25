Thinking of starting a business?

Step 1: Get your paperwork in order – Before opening for business, make sure you file the required legal, tax, and business licensing documents for your local area.

Choose a business structure : It’s important to select the proper legal structure for your business (sole proprietorship, LLC, LLP, GP, corporation) in the beginning because it’s not easy to change it later. Each type of legal entity comes with specific requirements and restrictions.

Get appropriate licensing: A city, county, or state license or professional certification may be required to operate.

Step 2: Create a business plan – Your plan creates the foundation for your business on how to structure, run, and grow it. Business plans can also help you get funding or bring on new business partners.

Step 3: Business funding – One of the greatest challenges small businesses and entrepreneurs face is accessing capital. Many small businesses are funded by loans from friends, partners, or family members. However, according to the 2020 Census, more than 68 percent of small businesses rely on banks for credit. Accessing traditional sources of capital often relies on connections or a track record of sustainable business growth. Below are some funding alternatives for small businesses: