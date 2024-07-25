Funarios Wraps Filming on New Series "Desire: Submission"
New series from Funarios, "Desire: Submission", starring Terri Arcelia, Lou Lindsey, Kellen Marcus, set to premiere on Patreon on August 1st.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based content studio, Funarios, announces the completion of filming for its latest series, Desire: Submission. The highly anticipated series is set to premiere on Patreon on August 1st, offering subscribers an intense exploration of love, betrayal, and the complexities of human relationships.
Directed by content duo Lonnie R. Smith and Blaire Najal, written by Doriynn Morris & Blaire Najal, featuring cinematography by Andrew Burn (Adro Shot It), and starring Terri Arcelia, Lou Lindsey, and Kellen Marcus, the series promises to be a thrilling and captivating experience for viewers.
Desire: Submission explores the tumultuous journey of Mariah (Terri Arcelia) as she finds herself ensnared in a dangerous love triangle. Torn between her relationship with her partner (Kellen Marcus) and the thrilling yet perilous affair with an aggressive lover (Lou Lindsey), Mariah’s world spirals out of control, threatening to unravel the lives of everyone involved.
Funarios is known for producing high-quality comedic content, however, its latest release “Venus Effect”, a sci-fi alien invasion feature directed by Andrew Burn, proved the studio can successfully explore other genres, and Desire: Submission is no exception. With a talented cast and crew, the series promises to be a must-watch for fans of drama and suspense. Be sure to mark your calendars for August 1st and join the journey of Desire: Submission on Patreon. “We’re thrilled to present Desire: Submission to our audience,” says the Funarios PR team. “This series exemplifies our dedication to elevating our stories to further resonate with our viewers.”
Funarios invites audiences to subscribe to their Patreon channel, FUNarios UNcut, to experience this exclusive release and stay updated on the latest projects. The series promises to be a must-watch for fans of drama, suspense, and sex offering a fresh perspective on modern relationships.
Viewers can access the series on the Funarios Patreon channel starting August 1st. For more information and updates, follow Funarios on all social media platforms.
