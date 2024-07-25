State Crisis Intervention Program – Secure, Store, Track, and Return Relinquished Firearms

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals from those qualified and interested in grant funding to safely secure, store, track, and return relinquished firearms.

This NOFO is only open to jurisdictions that operate as a unit of local government (a city, county, town, township, or federally recognized tribe).

Commerce intends to distribute multiple sub-awards in an amount not to exceed $250,000 for each contract.

Funding for this NOFO comes from the Washington state award under the U.S. Department of Justice Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP) created under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act adopted by Congress in 2022. In Washington, SCIP funding is specifically focused on improving the implementation and enforcement of protection order laws that can keep firearms out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.

Application Timeline:

Q and A Period: July 25 – Aug. 21, 2024

Tribal Pre-proposal Conference: Aug. 7, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. PT via Zoom

Pre-proposal Conference: Aug. 8, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. PT via Zoom Proposals Due: Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, by 11:59 p.m. PT via ZoomGrants

Projected Funding Period: Oct. 15, 2024 – Sept. 30, 2026

View/Download NOFO documents (PDF)

If you have questions about any of the information contained in the NOFO, please email the coordinator, Jasmine Shurelds.