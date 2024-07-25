California Supreme Court upholds gig worker law backed by Uber, Lyft

The 1.4 million California drivers for ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft and food-delivery companies DoorDash and Instacart can be legally classified as independent contractors rather than employees after the state Supreme Court Thursday unanimously upheld the companies’ 2020 ballot measure, Proposition 22.
