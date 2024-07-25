Submit Release
Aware Sets Second Quarter 2024 Webcast for Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a global biometric platform company that uses data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics, will hold a webcast on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Aware management will host the webcast presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: Register Here

Interested parties may submit questions in advance of the webcast by emailing AWRE@gateway-grp.com.

The presentation will be made available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. The audio recording will be available for approximately 90 days following the live event.

About Aware
Aware is a global biometric platform company that uses data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to tackle everyday business and identity challenges through biometrics. For over 30 years we’ve been a trusted name in the field. Aware’s offerings address the growing challenges that government and commercial enterprises face in knowing, authenticating and securing individuals through frictionless and highly secure user experiences. Our algorithms are based on diverse operational data sets from around the world, and we prioritize making biometric technology in an ethical and responsible manner. Aware is a publicly held company (NASDAQ: AWRE) based in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.

CONTACT
Investor Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
AWRE@gateway-grp.com


Primary Logo

