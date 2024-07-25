Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Q2 2024
BATON ROUGE, La., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, including net income available to common shareholders of $15.9 million or $0.62 per diluted common share, increases of $3.6 million and $0.14, respectively, compared to the linked quarter ended March 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $16.3 million or $0.64 per diluted common share, increases of $3.5 million and $0.14, respectively, from the linked quarter.
“I am encouraged by our company's performance in the second quarter,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO, “Our bankers' hard work and focus paid off in quarter-over- quarter improvement in earnings, net interest margin, noninterest income, loan and deposit mix and capital accretion. We look forward to continuing that hard work over the course of 2024.”
On Thursday, July 25, 2024, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the second quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on August 31, 2024, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of August 15, 2024.
Quarterly Highlights
- Net Interest Margin (NIM) Expansion. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net interest income totaled $54.0 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.45% and 2.47%, respectively, compared to $51.5 million, 3.32% and 2.36% from the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) were 3.34% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.27% and 2.31% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter.
- Noninterest Income Investments. Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, increased $2.8 million or 29.73% from the linked quarter. Significant drivers for the quarter were increased loan sale activity, largely related to a $1.9 million gain on sale from a newly originated USDA loan, as well as increased origination and sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, due to the first quarter acquisition of Waterstone LSP. Additionally, continued progress in the newly formed customer swap business along with improved revenue in service charge fees and debit card and ATM fees improved financial results.
- Deposits. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $15.2 million or 1.17% and money market accounts increased $130.1 million or 7.26%. Deposits decreased $9.1 million or 0.16%, 0.66% annualized, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was attributable to strategic reductions of $75.1 million of brokered deposits with a weighted average rate of 5.16%.
- Loan Growth. Loans held for investment increased $74.0 million or 1.45%, 5.85% annualized, from the linked quarter. Loan growth was mostly attributable to the $93.4 million increase in the commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio. Business First continued the trend of reducing construction and development (C&D) portfolio exposure, with a decrease of $24.6 million from the linked quarter.
- Oakwood Acquisition. On April 25, 2024, Business First announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Oakwood Bancshares, Inc. (Oakwood) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oakwood Bank. Oakwood had approximately $839.7 million of total assets as of March 31, 2024.
Statement of Financial Condition
Loans
Loans held for investment increased $74.0 million or 1.45%, 5.85% annualized, from the linked quarter. Loan growth from the linked quarter was largely attributable to net growth in the C&I portfolio of $93.4 million, offset by a $24.6 million reduction in the C&D portfolio.
The North Louisiana region produced 59.57% of net loan growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance, while the Capital region produced 21.49% and Bayou region produced 20.93%. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas-based loans represent approximately 36% of the overall loan portfolio as of June 30, 2024.
Credit Quality
Credit quality remained stable during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. The ratio of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment remained unchanged at 0.43% at June 30, 2024, while the ratio of nonperforming assets compared to total assets slightly increased from 0.34% to 0.36% at June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to increases of $644,000 in other real estate owned and $730,000 in nonperforming loans.
Securities
The securities portfolio increased $2.1 million or 0.25%, from the linked quarter, impacted by $4.9 million in positive fair value adjustments. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 13.05% of total assets as of June 30, 2024.
Deposits
Deposits decreased $9.1 million or 0.16%, 0.66% annualized, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to the linked quarter. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits increased $15.2 million or 1.17%. The increase in noninterest bearing deposits was attributable to $39.1 million in new account originations as of June 30, 2024. The North Louisiana region produced 37.8% of the new account balances, followed by the Dallas-Fort Worth region and Southwest Louisiana region with 26.3% and 11.5%, respectively.
Interest-bearing deposits decreased $24.2 million or 0.57%, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in interest-bearing deposits was attributable to strategic reductions of $75.1 million of brokered deposits with a weighted average rate of 5.16%.
Money market accounts increased $130.1 million or 7.26% from the linked quarter. The increase in money market balances was attributable to $138.8 million in new account originations with a weighted average rate of 4.88% as of June 30, 2024. The Southwest Louisiana region produced 44.2% of the new account balances, followed by the Texas regions and Southeast Louisiana region with 21.6% and 17.0%, respectively.
Borrowings
Borrowings decreased $1.8 million or 0.42%, from the linked quarter.
Shareholders’ Equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) increased $3.9 million during the second quarter due to positive after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $23.24 at June 30, 2024, compared to $22.64 at March 31, 2024. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased from $18.61 at March 31, 2024, to $19.22 at June 30, 2024.
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net interest income totaled $54.0 million, compared to $51.5 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 7.07% and 6.38%, respectively, increased 19 and 20 basis points, respectively, compared to 6.88% and 6.18% from the linked quarter. Both ratios were impacted positively by a $900,000 increase in loan discount accretion. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.45% and 2.47% compared to 3.32% and 2.36%, respectively, for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which include noninterest- bearing deposits, increased from 3.00% to 3.07% or 7 basis points, from the linked quarter due to higher cost deposits.
Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) totaled $52.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $50.7 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) from the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.7 million) were 3.34% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.27% and 2.31% (excluding loan discount accretion of $0.8 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields increased 13 basis points to 6.94% from 6.81%, and interest earnings asset yields increased 15 basis points to 6.28% from 6.13%, compared to the linked quarter.
Provision for Credit Losses
During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.3 million, compared to $1.2 million from the linked quarter. The current quarter’s reserve was largely attributable to loan growth and net charge-offs, partially offset by reductions due to changes in the portfolio mix.
Other Income
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, other income increased $2.8 million or 29.73%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to a $2.3 million increase in gain on sales of loans attributable to increased sales of SBA loans and a $1.9 million gain from the sale of a large USDA loan during the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to the linked quarter.
Other Expenses
For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, other expenses increased by $588,000 or 1.38%, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was attributable to marginal increases in several categories.
Return on Assets and Common Equity
Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.95% and 10.94% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.74% and 8.51%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.98% and 11.22% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.77% and 8.92%, respectively, for the linked quarter.
Conference Call and Webcast
Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 9962250, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8tfqtsaw. On the day of the presentation, the corresponding slide presentation will be available to view on the b1BANK website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.
About Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $6.7 billion in assets, $6.1 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and the Dallas and Houston, Texas areas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition- related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non- GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.
|
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Balance Sheet Ratios
|Loans (HFI) to Deposits
|92.80%
|91.32%
|97.69%
|Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio
|9.91%
|9.69%
|9.31%
|Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)
|Commercial
|$
|1,520,392
|$
|1,426,957
|$
|1,309,222
|Real Estate:
|Commercial
|2,198,119
|2,215,889
|2,132,044
|Construction
|637,466
|662,013
|719,080
|Residential
|743,876
|717,007
|675,462
|Total Real Estate
|3,579,461
|3,594,909
|3,526,586
|Consumer and Other
|62,999
|66,973
|62,929
|Total Loans (Held for Investment)
|$
|5,162,852
|$
|5,088,839
|$
|4,898,737
Allowance for Loan Losses
|Balance, Beginning of Period
|$
|41,165
|$
|40,414
|$
|41,830
|Charge-Offs - Quarterly
|(1,426
|)
|(533
|)
|(689
|)
|Recoveries - Quarterly
|91
|141
|104
|Provision for Loan Losses - Quarterly
|1,582
|1,143
|768
|Balance, End of Period
|$
|41,412
|$
|41,165
|$
|42,013
|Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.80%
|0.81%
|0.86%
|Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI)/(1)
|0.86%
|0.88%
|0.93%
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.01%
|Remaining Loan Purchase Discount
|$
|9,690
|$
|11,411
|$
|17,171
Nonperforming Assets
|Nonperforming
|Nonaccrual Loans
|$
|21,008
|$
|20,778
|$
|17,006
|Loans Past Due 90 Days or More
|1,355
|855
|468
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|22,363
|21,633
|17,474
|Other Nonperforming Assets:
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,983
|1,339
|1,587
|Other Nonperforming Assets
|—
|—
|29
|Total other Nonperforming Assets
|1,983
|1,339
|1,616
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|24,346
|$
|22,972
|$
|19,090
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)
|0.43%
|0.43%
|0.36%
|Nonperforming Loans to Total Assets
|0.36%
|0.34%
|0.30%
|(1) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
|
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Per Share Data
|Basic Earnings per Common Share
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.73
|$
|1.11
|$
|1.28
|Diluted Earnings per Common Share
|0.62
|0.48
|0.73
|1.10
|1.27
|Dividends per Common Share
|0.14
|0.14
|0.12
|0.28
|0.24
|Book Value per Common Share
|23.24
|22.64
|20.87
|23.24
|20.87
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|25,265,495
|25,127,187
|25,101,683
|25,196,079
|25,041,124
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|25,395,614
|25,429,194
|25,333,372
|25,412,142
|25,278,145
|End of Period Common Shares Outstanding
|25,502,175
|25,485,383
|25,344,168
|25,502,175
|25,344,168
|Annualized Performance Ratios
|Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)
|0.95%
|0.74%
|1.18%
|0.84%
|1.04%
|Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)
|10.94%
|8.51%
|13.99%
|
9.73%
|12.39%
|Net Interest Margin (1)
|3.45%
|3.32%
|3.63%
|3.39%
|3.69%
|Net Interest Spread (1)
|2.47%
|2.36%
|2.75%
|2.42%
|2.85%
|Efficiency Ratio (2)
|65.14%
|69.80%
|60.76%
|67.37%
|61.97%
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets
|$
|6,711,173
|$
|6,667,527
|$
|6,274,656
|$
|6,689,350
|$
|6,198,860
|Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity
|583,184
|577,643
|527,325
|580,414
|521,992
Other Expenses
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|$
|25,523
|$
|25,416
|$
|22,339
|$
|50,939
|$
|45,515
|Occupancy and Bank Premises
|2,634
|2,514
|2,406
|5,148
|4,703
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,742
|1,676
|1,720
|3,418
|3,430
|Data Processing
|2,641
|2,579
|3,035
|5,220
|4,520
|FDIC Assessment Fees
|874
|828
|1,092
|1,702
|2,025
|Legal and Other Professional Fees
|1,042
|866
|961
|1,908
|1,574
|Advertising and Promotions
|966
|1,145
|1,226
|2,111
|2,374
|Utilities and Communications
|718
|674
|720
|1,392
|1,441
|Ad Valorem Shares Tax
|900
|900
|965
|1,800
|1,930
|Directors' Fees
|268
|282
|270
|550
|539
|Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write- Downs
|71
|37
|39
|108
|169
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses
|409
|340
|68
|749
|171
|Other
|5,322
|5,265
|4,861
|10,587
|9,990
|Total Other Expenses
|$
|43,110
|$
|42,522
|$
|39,702
|$
|85,632
|$
|78,381
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Other Income
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|$
|2,537
|$
|2,439
|$
|2,413
|$
|4,976
|$
|4,694
|Loss on Sales of Securities
|—
|(1
|)
|(61
|)
|(1
|)
|(62
|)
|Debit Card and ATM Fee Income
|1,950
|1,776
|1,646
|3,726
|3,216
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income
|627
|579
|547
|1,206
|1,071
|Gain on Sales of Loans
|2,460
|139
|494
|2,599
|1,105
|Mortgage Origination Income
|35
|69
|56
|104
|130
|Fees and Brokerage Commission
|1,875
|1,937
|1,791
|3,812
|3,604
|Gain on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned
|2
|63
|14
|65
|223
|Gain/(Loss) on Disposal of Other Assets
|(15
|)
|—
|14
|(15
|)
|9
|Gain on Sale of Branch
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Gain on Extinguishment of Debt
|—
|—
|941
|—
|941
|Swap Fee Income
|285
|229
|7
|514
|13
|Pass-Through Income from Other Investments
|392
|294
|2,812
|686
|2,985
|Other
|2,028
|1,862
|1,284
|3,890
|2,417
|Total Other Income
|$
|12,176
|$
|9,386
|$
|11,958
|$
|21,562
|$
|20,346
|(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
|(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income (excluding security sales gains/losses) plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Assets
|Cash and Due From Banks
|$
|208,051
|$
|185,906
|$
|180,972
|Federal Funds Sold
|113,587
|211,292
|173,850
|Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values
|875,048
|872,903
|877,774
|Mortgage Loans Held for Sale
|680
|77
|435
|Loans and Lease Receivable
|5,162,852
|5,088,839
|4,898,737
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(41,412
|)
|(41,165
|)
|(42,013
|)
|Net Loans and Lease Receivable
|5,121,440
|5,047,674
|4,856,724
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|68,545
|68,716
|63,037
|Accrued Interest Receivable
|30,617
|29,326
|26,861
|Other Equity Securities
|38,805
|34,940
|34,824
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,983
|1,339
|1,587
|Cash Value of Life Insurance
|100,684
|100,056
|95,302
|Deferred Taxes, Net
|25,888
|26,800
|31,553
|Goodwill
|91,527
|91,527
|88,543
|Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles
|10,849
|11,372
|12,993
|Other Assets
|16,185
|13,630
|10,194
|Total Assets
|$
|6,703,889
|$
|6,695,558
|$
|6,454,649
Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing
|$
|1,310,204
|$
|1,295,050
|$
|1,429,376
|Interest-Bearing
|4,253,466
|4,277,700
|3,585,067
|Total Deposits
|5,563,670
|5,572,750
|5,014,443
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
|18,445
|17,207
|23,230
|Bank Term Funding Program
|—
|—
|300,000
|Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings
|305,208
|308,206
|362,162
|Subordinated Debt
|99,875
|99,933
|103,822
|Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|Accrued Interest Payable
|4,517
|3,930
|7,666
|Other Liabilities
|42,644
|39,498
|37,358
|Total Liabilities
|6,039,359
|6,046,524
|839,238
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock
|71,930
|71,930
|71,930
|Common Stock
|25,502
|25,485
|25,344
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|397,851
|398,511
|395,875
|Retained Earnings
|237,031
|224,742
|189,115
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|(67,784
|)
|(71,634
|)
|(81,296
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|664,530
|649,034
|600,968
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|6,703,889
|$
|6,695,558
|$
|6,454,649
|
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|
Interest Income:
|Interest and Fees on Loans
|$
|90,604
|$
|85,947
|$
|79,223
|$
|176,551
|$
|152,991
|Interest and Dividends on Securities
|5,933
|5,599
|5,097
|11,532
|9,879
|Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks
|3,333
|4,465
|1,528
|7,798
|2,470
|Total Interest Income
|99,870
|96,011
|85,848
|195,881
|165,340
|
Interest Expense:
|Interest on Deposits
|40,900
|38,029
|23,680
|78,929
|42,608
|Interest on Borrowings
|4,961
|6,451
|8,842
|11,412
|16,657
|Total Interest Expense
|45,861
|44,480
|32,522
|90,341
|59,265
|Net Interest Income
|54,009
|51,531
|53,326
|105,540
|106,075
|Provision for Credit Losses
|1,310
|1,186
|538
|2,496
|3,760
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|52,699
|50,345
|52,788
|103,044
|102,315
|—
|Other Income:
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|2,537
|2,439
|2,413
|4,976
|4,694
|Loss on Sales of Securities
|—
|(1
|)
|(61
|)
|(1
|)
|(62
|)
|Gain on Sales of Loans
|2,460
|139
|494
|2,599
|1,105
|Other Income
|7,179
|6,809
|9,112
|13,988
|14,609
|Total Other Income
|12,176
|9,386
|11,958
|21,562
|20,346
|Other Expenses:
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
|25,523
|25,416
|22,339
|50,939
|45,515
|Occupancy and Equipment Expense
|5,717
|5,357
|5,112
|11,074
|10,113
|Merger and Conversion-Related Expense
|409
|340
|68
|749
|171
|Other Expenses
|11,461
|11,409
|12,183
|22,870
|22,582
|Total Other Expenses
|43,110
|42,522
|39,702
|85,632
|78,381
|Income Before Income Taxes
|21,765
|17,209
|25,044
|38,974
|44,280
|Provision for Income Taxes
|4,559
|3,639
|5,305
|8,198
|9,516
|Net Income
|17,206
|13,570
|19,739
|30,776
|34,764
|Preferred Stock Dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|2,700
|2,700
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
|$
|15,856
|$
|12,220
|$
|18,389
|$
|28,076
|$
|32,064
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid
|Average
Yield/
Rate
|
Assets
Interest Earning Assets:
|Total Loans
|$
|5,153,642
|$
|90,604
|7.07
|%
|$
|5,026,937
|$
|85,947
|6.88
|%
|$
|4,861,783
|$
|79,223
|6.54
|%
|Securities
Interest-Bearing
|891,384
|5,933
|2.68
|%
|888,933
|5,599
|2.53
|%
|916,421
|5,097
|2.23
|%
|Deposit in Other
Banks
|246,590
|3,333
|5.44
|%
|330,260
|4,465
|5.44
|%
|117,086
|1,528
|5.23
|%
|Total Interest
Earning Assets
|6,291,616
|99,870
|6.38
|%
|6,246,130
|96,011
|6.18
|%
|5,895,290
|85,848
|5.84
|%
|Allowance for Loan
Losses
|(41,450)
|(40,526
|)
|(42,010
|)
|Noninterest- Earning
Assets
|461,007
|461,923
|421,376
|Total Assets
|$
|6,711,173
|$
|99,870
|$
|6,667,527
|$
|96,011
|$
|6,274,656
|$
|85,848
|
Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-Bearing
Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing
Deposits
|$
|4,268,207
|$
|40,900
|3.85
|%
|$
|4,072,600
|$
|38,029
|3.76
|%
|$
|3,405,221
|$
|23,680
|2.79
|%
|Subordinated Debt
|99,913
|1,354
|5.45
|%
|99,972
|1,356
|5.46
|%
|108,619
|1,251
|4.62
|%
|Subordinated Debt -
|Trust Preferred
Securities
|5,000
|113
|9.09
|%
|5,000
|113
|9.09
|%
|5,000
|108
|8.66
|%
|Bank Term Funding
Program
|—
|—
|—
|%
|260,440
|2,788
|4.31
|%
|384,816
|4,309
|4.49
|%
|Advances from
|Federal Home Loan
Bank (FHLB)
|324,691
|3,372
|4.18
|%
|223,501
|2,094
|3.77
|%
|298,324
|3,038
|4.08
|%
|Other Borrowings
|19,164
|122
|2.56
|%
|16,116
|100
|2.50
|%
|22,109
|136
|2.47
|%
|Total Interest-
Bearing Liabilities
|$
|4,716,975
|$
|45,861
|3.91
|%
|$
|4,677,629
|$
|44,480
|3.82
|%
|$
|4,224,089
|$
|32,522
|3.09
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing
Liabilities:
|Noninterest-Bearing
Deposits
|$
|1,297,085
|$
|1,282,815
|$
|1,410,983
|Other Liabilities
|41,999
|57,510
|40,329
|Total Noninterest- Bearing Liabilities
|1,339,084
|1,340,325
|1,451,312
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Shareholders' Equity
|583,184
|577,643
|527,325
|Preferred Equity
|71,930
|71,930
|71,930
|Total Shareholders'
Equity
|655,114
|649,573
|599,255
|Total Liabilities and
Shareholders'
Equity
|$
|6,711,173
|$
|6,667,527
|$
|6,274,656
|Net Interest Spread
|2.47
|%
|2.36
|%
|2.75
|%
|Net Interest Income
|$
|54,009
|$
|51,531
|$
|53,326
|Net Interest Margin
|3.45
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.63
|%
|Overall Cost of Funds
|3.07
|%
|3.00
|%
|2.31
|%
|Note: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Average Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Earned/
Interest Paid
|Average Yield/
Rate
|Average Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Earned/
Interest Paid
|Average Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Interest Earning Assets:
|Total Loans
|$
|5,090,289
|$
|176,551
|6.97
|%
|$
|4,790,843
|$
|152,991
|6.44
|%
|Securities
|890,158
|11,532
|2.61
|%
|921,958
|9,879
|2.16
|%
|Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks
|288,426
|7,798
|5.44
|%
|87,282
|2,470
|5.71
|%
|Total Interest Earning Assets
|6,268,873
|195,881
|6.28
|%
|5,800,083
|165,340
|5.75
|%
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|(40,988
|)
|(41,772
|)
|Noninterest- Earning Assets
|461,465
|440,549
|Total Assets
|$
|6,689,350
|$
|195,881
|$
|6,198,860
|$
|165,340
|
Liabilities and Shareholders'
Equity
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|4,170,406
|$
|78,929
|3.81
|%
|$
|3,372,358
|$
|42,608
|2.55
|%
|Subordinated Debt
|99,942
|2,710
|5.45
|%
|109,634
|2,640
|4.86
|%
|Subordinated Debt - Trust
Preferred Securities
|5,000
|226
|9.09
|%
|5,000
|206
|8.31
|%
|Bank Term Funding Program
|130,220
|2,788
|4.31
|%
|207,411
|4,689
|4.56
|%
|Advances from Federal Home
Loan Bank (FHLB)
|274,096
|5,466
|4.01
|%
|410,348
|8,880
|4.36
|%
|Other Borrowings
|17,640
|222
|2.53
|%
|21,502
|242
|2.27
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing
Liabilities
|$
|4,697,304
|$
|90,341
|3.87
|%
|$
|4,126,253
|$
|59,265
|2.90
|%
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:
|Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|$
|1,289,948
|$
|1,442,084
|Other Liabilities
|49,754
|36,601
|Total Noninterest-Bearing
Liabilities
|1,339,702
|1,478,685
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Common Shareholders' Equity
|580,414
|521,992
|Preferred Equity
|71,930
|71,930
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|652,344
|593,922
|Total Liabilities and
Shareholders' Equity
|$
|6,689,350
|$
|6,198,860
|Net Interest Spread
|2.42
|%
|2.85
|%
|Net Interest Income
|$
|105,540
|$
|106,075
|Net Interest Margin
|3.39
|%
|3.69
|%
|Overall Cost of Funds
|3.03
|%
|2.15
|%
|Note: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing daily averages and an actual day count convention.
|
Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|99,870
|$
|96,011
|$
|85,848
|$
|195,881
|$
|165,340
|Core interest income
|99,870
|96,011
|85,848
|195,881
|165,340
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|45,861
|44,480
|32,522
|90,341
|59,265
|Core interest expense
|45,861
|44,480
|32,522
|90,341
|59,265
|Provision for Credit
Losses: (b)
|Provision for credit losses
|1,310
|1,186
|538
|2,496
|3,760
|Core provision expense
|1,310
|1,186
|538
|2,496
|3,760
|Other Income:
|Other income
|12,176
|9,386
|11,958
|21,562
|20,346
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment
|—
|(50
|)
|—
|(50
|)
|—
|Losses on sale of securities
|—
|1
|61
|1
|62
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|(941
|)
|—
|(941
|)
|Core other income
|12,176
|9,337
|11,078
|21,513
|19,467
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|43,110
|42,522
|39,702
|85,632
|78,381
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|(419)
|(715
|)
|(68
|)
|(1,134
|)
|(171
|)
|Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Core other expense
|42,691
|41,807
|39,634
|84,498
|78,210
|Pre-Tax Income: (a)
|21,765
|Pre-tax income
|17,209
|25,044
|38,974
|44,280
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment
|—
|(50
|)
|—
|(50
|)
|—
|Losses on sale of securities
|—
|1
|61
|1
|62
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|(941
|)
|—
|(941
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|419
|715
|68
|1,134
|171
|Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Core pre-tax income
|22,184
|17,875
|24,232
|40,059
|43,572
|Provision for Income Taxes: (1)
|Provision for income taxes
|4,559
|3,639
|5,305
|8,198
|9,516
|Tax on losses on former bank premises and equipment
|—
|(11
|)
|—
|(11
|)
|—
|Tax on losses on sale of securities
|—
|—
|13
|—
|13
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|(199
|)
|—
|(199
|Tax on acquisition- related expenses (2)
|2
|89
|14
|91
|20
|Tax on occupancy and bank premises - storm repair
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Core provision for income taxes
|4,561
|3,717
|5,133
|8,278
|9,350
|Preferred Dividends:
|Preferred dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|2,700
|2,700
|Core preferred dividends
|1,350
|1,350
|1,350
|2,700
|2,700
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|15,856
|12,220
|18,389
|28,076
|32,064
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|—
|(39
|)
|—
|(39
|)
|—
|Losses on sale of securities, net of tax
|—
|1
|48
|1
|49
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|—
|—
|(742
|)
|—
|(742
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|417
|626
|54
|1,043
|151
|Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Core net income available to common shareholders
|$
|16,273
|$
|12,808
|$
|17,749
|$
|29,081
|$
|31,522
|Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b)
|$
|23,075
|$
|18,395
|$
|25,582
|$
|41,470
|$
|48,040
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment
|—
|(50
|)
|—
|(50
|)
|—
|Loss on sale of securities
|—
|1
|61
|1
|62
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|(941
|)
|—
|(941
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|419
|715
|68
|1,134
|171
|Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Core pre-tax, pre- provision earnings
|$
|23,494
|$
|19,061
|$
|24,770
|$
|42,555
|$
|47,332
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding
|25,395,614
|25,429,194
|25,333,372
|25,412,142
|25,278,145
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.73
|$
|1.10
|$
|1.27
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Loss on sale of securities, net of tax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax
|—
|—
|(0.03
|)
|—
|(0.03
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax
|0.02
|0.02
|—
|0.04
|0.01
|Occupancy and bank premises -storm repair, net of tax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Core diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.70
|$
|1.14
|$
|1.25
|Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.72
|$
|1.01
|$
|1.63
|$
|1.90
|Losses on former bank premises and equipment
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Loss on sale of securities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Gain on extinguishment of debt
|—
|—
|(0.04
|)
|—
|(0.04
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses (2)
|0.02
|0.03
|0.01
|0.04
|0.01
|Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Core pre-tax, pre- provision diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.75
|$
|0.98
|$
|1.67
|$
|1.87
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2024 and 2023. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|664,530
|$
|649,034
|$
|600,968
|Preferred stock
|(71,930
|)
|(71,930
|)
|(71,930
|)
|Total common shareholders' equity
|592,600
|577,104
|529,038
|Goodwill
|(91,527
|)
|(91,527
|)
|(88,543
|)
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(10,849
|)
|(11,372
|)
|(12,993
|)
|Total tangible common equity
|$
|490,224
|$
|474,205
|$
|427,502
|Total Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|6,703,889
|$
|6,695,558
|$
|6,454,649
|Goodwill
|(91,527
|)
|(91,527
|)
|(88,543
|)
|Core deposit and customer intangible
|(10,849
|)
|(11,372
|)
|(12,993
|)
|Total tangible assets
|$
|6,601,513
|$
|6,592,659
|$
|6,353,113
|Common shares outstanding
|25,502,175
|25,485,383
|25,344,168
|Book value per common share
|$
|23.24
|$
|22.64
|$
|20.87
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|19.22
|$
|18.61
|$
|16.87
|Common equity to total assets
|8.84
|%
|8.62
|%
|8.20
|%
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|7.43
|%
|7.19
|%
|6.73
|%
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Total Quarterly Average Assets
|$
|6,711,173
|$
|6,667,527
|$
|6,274,656
|$
|6,689,350
|$
|6,198,860
|Total Quarterly Average Common Equity
|$
|583,184
|$
|577,643
|$
|527,325
|$
|580,414
|$
|521,992
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:
|Net income available to common shareholders
|$
|15,856
|$
|12,220
|$
|18,389
|$
|28,076
|$
|32,064
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax
|—
|(39
|)
|—
|(39
|)
|—
|Loss on sale of securities, net of tax
|—
|1
|48
|1
|49
|Gain on sale of branch, net of tax
|—
|—
|(742
|)
|—
|(742
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax
|417
|626
|54
|1,043
|151
|Write-down on former bank premises, net of tax
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Core net income available to common shareholders
|$
|16,273
|$
|12,808
|$
|17,749
|$
|29,081
|$
|31,522
|Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)
|0.95
|%
|0.74
|%
|1.18
|%
|0.84
|%
|1.04
|%
|Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)
|0.98
|%
|0.77
|%
|1.13
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.03
|%
|Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)
|10.94
|%
|8.51
|%
|13.99
|%
|9.73
|%
|12.39
|%
|Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)
|11.22
|%
|8.92
|%
|13.50
|%
|10.08
|%
|12.18
|%
|Interest Income:
|Interest income
|$
|99,870
|$
|96,011
|$
|85,848
|$
|195,881
|$
|165,340
|Core interest income
|99,870
|96,011
|85,848
|195,881
|165,340
|Interest Expense:
|Interest expense
|45,861
|44,480
|32,522
|90,341
|59,265
|Core interest expense
|45,861
|44,480
|32,522
|90,341
|59,265
|Other Income:
|Other income
|12,176
|9,386
|11,958
|21,562
|20,346
|Gain on former bank premises and equipment
|—
|(50
|)
|—
|(50
|)
|—
|Loss on sale of securities
|—
|1
|61
|1
|62
|Gain on sale of branch
|—
|—
|(941
|)
|—
|(941
|)
|Core other income
|12,176
|9,337
|11,078
|21,513
|19,467
|Other Expense:
|Other expense
|43,110
|42,522
|39,702
|85,632
|78,381
|Acquisition-related expenses
|(419
|)
|(715
|)
|(68
|)
|(1,134
|)
|(171
|)
|Write-down on former bank premises
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Core other expense
|$
|42,691
|$
|41,807
|$
|39,634
|$
|84,498
|$
|78,210
|Business First Bancshares, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Measures
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2023
|Efficiency Ratio:
|Other expense (a)
|$
|43,110
|$
|42,522
|$
|39,702
|$
|85,632
|$
|78,381
|Core other expense (c)
|$
|42,691
|$
|41,807
|$
|39,634
|$
|84,498
|$
|78,210
|Net interest and other income (1) (b)
|$
|66,185
|$
|60,918
|$
|65,345
|$
|127,103
|$
|126,483
|Core net interest and other income (1) (d)
|$
|66,185
|$
|60,868
|$
|64,404
|$
|127,053
|$
|125,542
|Efficiency ratio (a/b)
|65.14
|%
|69.80
|%
|60.76
|%
|67.37
|%
|61.97
|%
|Core efficiency ratio (c/d)
|64.50
|%
|68.68
|%
|61.54
|%
|66.51
|%
|62.30
|%
|Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets
|$
|6,291,616
|$
|6,246,130
|$
|5,895,290
|$
|6,268,873
|$
|5,800,083
|Net Interest Income:
|Net interest income
|$
|54,009
|$
|51,531
|$
|53,326
|$
|105,540
|$
|106,075
|Loan discount accretion
|$
|(1,695)
|$
|(785
|)
|$
|(2,059
|)
|$
|(2,480
|)
|$
|(4,971
|)
|Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion
|$
|52,314
|$
|50,746
|$
|51,267
|$
|103,060
|$
|$
|101,104
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.45
|%
|3.32
|%
|3.63
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.69
|%
|Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|3.34
|%
|3.27
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.31
|%
|3.52
|%
|Net interest spread (2)
|2.47
|%
|2.36
|%
|2.75
|%
|2.42
|%
|2.85
|%
|Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)
|2.37
|%
|2.31
|%
|2.61
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.68
|%
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.
(2) Calculated utilizing an actual day count convention.
Contact:
Misty Albrecht
b1BANK
225.286.7879
Misty.Albrecht@b1BANK.com