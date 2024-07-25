Joe Kaufman Showcases Trump Kippah on TV, Defends Israel, Condemns Democrat Party's Antisemitism

Share This Article

Joe Kaufman Shows Off Trump Kippah on TV Kaufman, Trump Kippah & Sen. Marco Rubio at Pres. Trump Doral Event Joe Kaufman for Congress Logo

Kaufman praises President Trump for "standing with the Jewish community."

The Democratic Party has shown, time and again, that it is not a home for the Jewish people. In truth, it never was.” — Joe Kaufman

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- During a televised interview for NBC affiliate WPTV, Joe Kaufman, U.S. Congressional candidate for Florida's District 23, made a bold statement by proudly displaying his Trump kippah. [A kippah or yarmulke is a religious head-covering worn by Jewish males.] The interview centered around Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's upcoming meeting with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Kaufman, a staunch supporter of both leaders, praised President Trump for his unwavering support of the Jewish people."I am immensely proud of President Trump for standing with the Jewish community," Kaufman stated during the interview. He further criticized the Democrat Party, including Vice President and anointed Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, for their refusal to attend Prime Minister Netanyahu's speech in front of Congress, accusing them of bowing to antisemitism and unjustly turning Netanyahu into a scapegoat.Kaufman declared, "The Democrat Party has shown, time and again, that it is not a home for the Jewish people. In truth, it never was. Jews need to recognize this now more than ever."Joe Kaufman's unwavering commitment to national security and counter-terrorism has earned him endorsements from prominent figures in these fields. His tireless efforts include shutting down terrorist charities and securing the imprisonment of terror-related individuals. Most recently, Kaufman led the successful effort to halt a pro-Hamas conference that was to take place in Coral Springs, Florida.Kaufman's campaign is bolstered by endorsements from a significant roster of prominent figures:Tom Homan, President Trump’s ICE Director and ‘Border Czar’Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, son of the former Shah of IranMerrie Turner, President of the Presidential Inaugural Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C.Allen West, Lieutenant Colonel and former U.S. CongressmanMaria Espinoza, National Director of The Remembrance Project, advocacy group for the families of those murdered by illegal aliensJohn Qmars Naimi, President of Cyrus Force, the global movement to end the Iranian Ayatollah regimePaul Vallely, Ret. Major GeneralLenny DePaul, Ret. U.S. Marshal Commander and star of the show “Manhunters: Fugitive Task Force”David Brown, Esq., founder of the Gabriel Policy Institute, advocacy group to end corruption and crime in Jamaica and the CaribbeanJanet Folger Porter, founder and President of Faith2Action and architect of the Heartbeat BillNiger Innis, National Spokesman for the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE)Working Mothers for Donald Trump InternationalLydia Maldonado, President of the Republican Latino Club of Palm BeachDr. Ken Abramowitz, Chairman of Citizens for National SecurityLarry and Sue Snowden and Linda Stoch, Palm Beach County Conservative leadersDr. Allan Jacob, Jewish education advocateJoe Kaufman's track record in national security, counter-terrorism, and his dedication to the Jewish community make him a well-credentialed and formidable candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida's District 23, home to one of the largest Jewish populations in the United States. His continued efforts to protect America and its values resonate with a broad coalition of supporters, ensuring a strong and secure future for all Americans.For more information on Joe Kaufman's campaign and endorsements, visit kaufmanforcongress.com

