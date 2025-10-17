Joe Kaufman Campaign Raises $133,000 in Q3, Earns Support from Over 2,700 Donors

Joe Kaufman for Congress Logo Joe Speaking (with Wife Emily) Joe, Daughter Ruth, Lima Dog Training

Momentum builds as Kaufman continues to outperform expectations in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District

We were close to victory in the last election — and this time, we’re going to finish the job.” — Joe Kaufman

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The campaign of Joe Kaufman, Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida’s 23rd District, announced today that it raised $133,000 during the third quarter of 2025, fueled by contributions from more than 2,700 grassroots donors. The strong showing surpasses the campaign’s previous quarter total of $127,000 from over 2,400 donors, signaling growing momentum in one of Florida’s most competitive congressional races. In Q3, Kaufman outraised every one of his primary opponents.Kaufman, a national security and counter-terrorism expert, previously received 48% of the vote against Democrat Jared Moskowitz in the 2024 general election — the closest congressional race in Florida and the best performance by any Republican in the district’s history. With increasing grassroots support and key endorsements, Kaufman enters the 2026 cycle as the Republican frontrunner positioned to flip the seat.“I am humbled and energized by the outpouring of support from thousands of patriots across Florida and the country,” said Kaufman. “Our campaign is powered by everyday Americans — not Washington insiders — who want to secure our borders, defend our ally Israel, and continue to restore strength and integrity to our government. The message is clear: Voters are ready for new leadership in District 23 that helps President Trump put America First.”A recognized authority on national security, Kaufman has spent years investigating terrorist networks and defending America’s interests both at home and abroad.Last year, he successfully led the effort to shut down a pro-Hamas conference in the district. When organizers — including groups such as the South Florida Muslim Federation and CAIR — sued him, Kaufman won , prevailing in court. His campaign emphasizes border security, school choice, and quality affordable healthcare — issues that stand in sharp contrast to incumbent Jared Moskowitz, who repeatedly defends Ilhan Omar and votes over 80% with the Squad.“Our campaign’s growth proves that people are responding to a message of security, accountability, and faith in America’s future,” Kaufman added. “We were close to victory in the last election — and this time, we’re going to finish the job.”For more information or to support Joe Kaufman’s campaign, visit www.KaufmanForCongress.com

