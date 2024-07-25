atlasRFIDstore Awarded GSA Contract
atlasRFIDstore has been awarded a four-year schedule contract from the General Services Administration (GSA) for RFID and IoT technology.BIRMINGHAM, ALA., UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas RFID Solutions Store, LLC (atlasRFIDstore) proudly announces the receipt of a contract with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) for the IT Large Category (Schedule 70). This four-year contract under the SINs 33411, 423430, 334111, 334112, 334419, 423690, and 561499 will allow government contractors to purchase RFID (radio frequency identification) and IoT (Internet of Things) technology from the RFID industry leader with nearly two decades of experience.
“We’ve been working with agencies within the federal, state, and local government for as long as we’ve been in business,” said CEO Shain Armstrong. “We are proud to now provide them access to cutting-edge RFID products in a way that is more convenient and accessible.”
The GSA MAS provides government purchasers access to millions of products and services at competitive prices with a variety of purchasing options. atlasRFIDstore’s brand and product variety brings new and competitively priced RFID hardware, tags, and service options to meet the growing demand for IoT equipment in the government sector.
atlasRFIDstore’s new contract with the GSA MAS for the IT Large Category makes purchasing more accessible, streamlined, and efficient for small and large companies looking to implement RFID and IoT technology. With large federal agencies like the DoD, DEA, and USDA announcing new and updated RFID mandates, the inclusion in the GSA MAS couldn’t have come at a better time.
The addition of atlasRFIDstore’s expanding product portfolio to the GSA MAS is incredibly valuable for government agencies that exclusively purchase IT equipment via the GSA platform. The new IoT additions to the IT Large Category open doors for auto-ID technology to enable supply chain efficiency, track and manage assets, and other key applications.
For additional information, visit www.atlasRFIDstore.com.
About atlasRFIDstore
atlasRFIDstore is the trusted global source and retailer in the IoT industry. Established in 2008, the company offers a wide range of RFID and barcoding products from top brands, making it a one-stop shop for businesses seeking to implement IoT solutions. atlasRFIDstore is dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional service to its customers.
