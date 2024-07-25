Jimmer Fredette and Choose Kindness Launch No-Cost Kindness Kits Inspiring a Wave of Kindness for Schools Across the Nation

Pleasant Grove, Utah, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choose Kindness, a nonprofit initiative founded by Jimmer Fredette, former NBA player, standout NCAA athlete and current Olympian, is thrilled to announce the launch of Kindness Kits. The aim of the kits is to foster a culture of kindness in schools across the country. As Fredette prepares to lead Team USA in the 3x3 Olympic basketball tournament, he is also dedicated to spreading kindness nationwide.

“Kindness is a powerful force that can change lives and communities,” said Fredette. “As we prepare for the Olympic Games, I’m equally excited about the potential impact that these Kindness Kits can have in schools across America. By fostering a culture of kindness, we can create a brighter future for our children.”

The Kindness Kits are produced through a unique collaboration between the Cook Center for Human Connection, Adobe, and Certiport, a Pearson VUE business. The Kindness Kits were designed by top student designers competing in the Certiport Adobe Certified Professional U.S. National Championship, ensuring that the kits are impactful, engaging, and accessible to students of all ages.

Each Kindness Kit includes access to the Choose Kindness Portal , offering students and families daily challenges and activities designed to promote kindness and encourage positive interactions. The Kindness Kit can be used for schools K-12. Educators can request a no-cost Kindness Kit for their school by visiting www.winningwithkindness.com.

“Our goal is to create a wave of kindness that reaches every corner of the country,” said Anne Brown, President and CEO of the Cook Center for Human Connection. “The Kindness Kits are a tangible way to empower educators and students to build more compassionate and connected communities. We hope as many schools as possible will take advantage of these kindness resources.”

“We believe that empowering students to use their creativity for a greater cause not only enhances their skills but instills in them the values of empathy and kindness,” said Craig Bushman, General Manager, Certiport. “Choose Kindness has provided a unique platform for young minds to contribute to a nationwide movement of kindness. We were delighted to provide the forum for creation of the Kindness Kits and are confident the students’ designs will inspire and remind everyone of the power of compassion and connection.”

For more information and to request a Kindness Kit, visit www.winningwithkindness.com .

About Choose Kindness: Choose Kindness is a nonprofit program dedicated to promoting kindness and positive interactions in schools and communities. Powered by Jimmer Fredette, Jimmerosity, and the Cook Center for Human Connection, Choose Kindness aims to create a lasting impact through initiatives like the Kindness Kits.

About Cook Center for Human Connection: The Cook Center for Human Connection (CCHC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building the essential human connections for necessary individuals to thrive, providing mental health support to families, and preventing suicide. The foundation is uniting the best resources and partners to foster mental health success. This mission is carried out through collaborations with schools, communities, and families, offering programs for parents and global resources to increase awareness and provide the necessary support for everyone to flourish. For more information, visit CookCenter.org .

About Certiport: Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 13,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the Cisco Certified Support Technician (CCST) certification program, the Meta Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Project Management Institute Project Management Ready certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 29 languages worldwide. For more information visit www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on X at www.twitter.com/certiport .

