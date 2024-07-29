ANNOUNCING THE 3RD SECURE OUR STREETS CONFERENCE HOSTED BY THE AUTOMOTIVE SECURITY RESEARCH GROUP ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2024
After two remarkable conferences, the Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG) is excited to announce the 3rd annual Secure Our Streets (SOS) conference.UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This virtual event serves as a vibrant platform for exploring innovative solutions, groundbreaking research, important disclosures, and the latest trends in automotive cybersecurity
The Secure Our Streets (SOS) Conference is unique in its approach, emphasizing community engagement and the development of practical solutions over profit. Our dedication lies in making a significant, positive impact on the industry by providing a platform for meaningful exchanges and collaboration.
A cornerstone of the SOS Conference is our community-driven call-for-papers initiative. We prioritize the selection of presentations and discussions that truly benefit our attendees, ensuring content quality and relevance by excluding paid marketing talks. While sponsors are not involved in the Call for Papers Review Committee, their support is vital for keeping SOS a free event.
We are excited to introduce our distinguished sponsors for this year:
Alpitronic GmbH https://www.alpitronic.it/en/
Secure Elements Ltd https://secureelements.co.uk/
Itemis https://www.itemis.com/en/
Filigran https://filigran.io/
ONEKEY https://onekey.com/
Gogobyte https://www.gogobyte.com/en/
Their generous support is crucial in making this conference a reality and guaranteeing its continued success.
The SOS Conference is fully accessible and free for everyone. Our mission is to spread awareness and build expertise within the market, enabling anyone interested in automotive cybersecurity to participate without financial barriers. This inclusive approach ensures that valuable knowledge and insights are available to all.
In summary, SOS is more than just a conference; it is a community-driven event committed to impactful industry advancements and high-quality, accessible content. Join us in our quest to elevate the discourse and foster positive change within the automotive cybersecurity sector.
John Heldreth, Founder of ASRG, shares his excitement: "We're proud to host the SOS conference for the third consecutive year. Our aim to facilitate informed decision-making and promote collaboration among industry experts, driving advancements in automotive cybersecurity."
For more information and to register for the event, please visit ASRG's website (https://www.asrg.io)
Join us on September 19th to be part of this transformative event!
About The Automotive Security Research Group (ASRG):
ASRG is a non-profit initiative with an unwavering dedication to advancing security solutions for automotive products. Since its inception in 2017, ASRG has grown exponentially, boasting over 15,000 members across 56 locations worldwide. Join us in shaping the future of automotive security.
