CNE Strengthens Mortgage Origination with Appointment of Seasoned Leader Steven Light as VP of Lending and Operations
I look forward to leveraging my experience to develop innovative lending solutions and empower Chattanooga residents to achieve their dream of homeownership.”CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, a leading Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) dedicated to providing affordable lending solutions in Chattanooga, recently announced the appointment of Steven Light as its new Vice President of Lending and Operations.
A performance-driven professional with over 25 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry, Light brings a proven track record of success in driving growth, optimizing operations, and building high-performing teams.
“We are thrilled to welcome Steven to CNE,” said CNE President, Martina Guilfoil. “His extensive experience in leading mortgage operations, fostering strategic partnerships, and maximizing profitability will be instrumental in expanding access to affordable homeownership opportunities in Chattanooga.”
Throughout his career, Light has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to leadership and achieving results. Previously, as Chief Production Officer at Home Diversification Corp., he played a key role in overseeing all aspects of the company's operations, including capitalization, partnerships, marketing, and strategy.
At LeaderOne Financial, Light served as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer, where he achieved impressive results such as:
A 184% increase in branch count through fostering strong professional relationships.
A significant boost in production volume (from $770 million to $5.4 billion) by implementing a successful growth strategy.
A 247% increase in loan production by building a high-performing workforce.
“I am excited to join CNE and contribute to its mission of creating a more equitable and prosperous Chattanooga,” said Light. “CNE’s dedication to financial inclusion aligns perfectly with my passion for creating opportunities for all. I look forward to leveraging my experience to develop innovative lending solutions and empower Chattanooga residents to achieve their dream of homeownership.”
At CNE, Light will leverage his expertise to lead lending operations, develop innovative loan programs, and strengthen community partnerships. Light’s leadership and proven track record make him a valuable asset to CNE's mission. His appointment positions CNE for continued success in providing affordable lending solutions and empowering individuals and families in Chattanooga to achieve financial stability.
About CNE
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise (CNE) believes the future of Chattanooga is rooted in the vibrancy of all our neighborhoods and the prosperity of all our people. CNE is a non-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing Chattanooga's neighborhoods by providing affordable housing, empowering residents, and promoting financial stability. Through housing development, community engagement, financial education, mortgage lending and small dollar loan programs, CNE works to create thriving communities where all residents can prosper.
