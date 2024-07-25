TxDOT celebrates ‘National Intern Day’

July 25, 2024

By Lauren Macias-Cervantes

EL PASO — So much for lifeguarding or summer travel. Dozens of young Texans are spending their summer at TxDOT, gaining experience, sharpening skills and building a future.

“This is my first job, and at 17, I believe this opportunity is an incredible starting point for someone my age,” said Isaiah Daniels.

Daniels, a Parkland High School student planning to attend Texas Tech, is a summer intern at the Anthony Texas Travel Information Center.

“The welcoming atmosphere at the TIC has made my transition into the workforce enjoyable,” he said. “This experience has helped me step out of my comfort zone, and I am truly thankful for the personal growth I've achieved here.”

Mya Zubia has gained similar skills interning as a mechanic in TxDOT’s El Paso office. She’s been working in the shop pursuing her passion working on TxDOT vehicles.

“To me it’s like home,” she said. “I like getting dirty, I like using my hands, fixing things. It’s like a puzzle. I like the excitement, the heavy work.”

Zubia grew up in a shop and recalls spending time with her “Tio,” or uncle, learning the trade. She will graduate in January from Western Technical College in El Paso as a diesel mechanic.

She aims to specialize in engines, transmissions, or hydraulics and wants to have a fleet of her own. Though she’s part of a male dominated industry, her experience at TxDOT has been positive.

“At first, I was more nervous, but everyone was so welcoming it calmed my nerves,” she said. “At other shops it was more of a challenge, especially working with an older generation.”

Zubia encourages other young women to pursue careers as mechanics.

“If this is really what you want to do, this is what you’re passionate about, then go for it and don’t let anyone stop you,” she said. “All that anxiety isn’t worth your career, especially if you love it.”

TxDOT’s Internship Program is designed for high school and college students seeking to be introduced to career opportunities and gain practical work experience in transportation-related fields and support occupations. Full and part-time positions are available year-round.

To qualify, students must be at least 16 years old, be eligible to work in the United States and be enrolled as a student at a high school, technical school, college, or university. Available positions can be found online at txdot.gov/careers.