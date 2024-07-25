Groundswell Launches SecureChat AI for Federal Agencies

Submit Release
Groundswell Unveils SecureChat AI on Workday Marketplace, Enhancing HR Capabilities for Federal Agencies

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groundswell, a premier systems integrator for federal agencies, proudly announces the launch of SecureChat AI, now available on the Workday Marketplace. Developed in partnership with AIS and CrossVue, this innovative AI-powered chat solution is designed to enhance the HR capabilities of federal agencies, streamlining employee interactions and improving the overall HR service experience.

SecureChat AI leverages cutting-edge technology within a secure, federated Azure environment, allowing federal employees to ask questions about their unique benefits and programs directly within Workday. This tool, powered by OpenAI, provides quick, accurate, and actionable responses, significantly reducing the time spent searching for information across federal websites and documents.

“Groundswell specializes in core technology solutions, enabling us to bring more to the table for federal agencies," said George Batsakis, CEO of Groundswell. “SecureChat AI exemplifies our commitment to enhancing federal HR services by offering a solution that is not only efficient but also secure and user-friendly.”

Key features of SecureChat AI include:
• AI-Powered Chat Interface: Integrated within Workday, it provides instant answers about federal benefits and programs.
• Secure Environment: Powered by OpenAI within a federated Azure environment, ensuring data security and privacy.
• Enhanced Employee Self-Service: Empowers employees with up-to-date information and reduces the workload on HR teams.

The launch of SecureChat AI marks a significant milestone in the modernization of federal HR operations. This unique moment in time offers federal agencies unprecedented access to powerful technology, helping them enhance operational efficiency and streamline HR processes.

About Groundswell
Groundswell is a premier technology integrator resolutely committed to solving the most complex challenges facing federal agencies today. We leverage our wealth of technology, capabilities, and expertise to help the government further its objectives and redefine what citizens can expect from digital government services. Groundswell represents our commitment to be an unstoppable, seismic change in government. For more information, visit www.gswell.com.

