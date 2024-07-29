Matteo Wasescha, Award-Winning Actor: From Switzerland to Hollywood, This Rising Star is Making Waves on the Big Screen

Matteo Wasescha Matteo Wasescha and Dustin Hoffman on movie set. Photo courtesy of Matteo Wasescha.

From the Swiss mountains to the Hollywood Hills, Matteo Wasescha has carved out a remarkable path in acting.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matteo Wasescha, born in Bern, Switzerland, on June 19, 2000, to an Italian mother and a Swiss father, has always had a passion for acting. Spending his childhood in Bern and holidays in the mountains and Italy with his grandparents, Wasescha's love for the craft began at four years old.

"Growing up in Bern, Switzerland, with an Italian mother and a Swiss father, my passion for acting began early. One evening, I was just four years old, watching Charlie Chaplin's 'Modern Times' and 'The Great Dictator' with my family left a lasting impression on me. I remember asking my mother how one person could portray such different characters. When she explained that Chaplin was an actor who could be whatever he wanted, I knew then that I wanted to follow that same path," explains Wasescha.

At a young age, during a family trip to the Dominican Republic, Wasescha was cast as Simba in a local theater production of *The Lion King*, solidifying his passion for performance. He continued to pursue theater alongside his education in Switzerland. His love for acting continued, and at fifteen, while traveling to visit his 103-year-old grandmother in St. Moritz, Wasescha came across an advertisement for the International Presentation of Performers (IPOP) Talent Contest in Los Angeles, with a casting call in Zurich. Supported by his family, he attended the casting and advanced to the next round. At IPOP, Wasescha won three awards and attracted significant interest from agencies.

"After IPOP, I returned to Switzerland to complete my education and mandatory military service, which meant stepping away from acting for a while. However, my love for the craft never left me. Throughout that time, I always knew I would find my way back to acting because it’s where my true passion lies," says Wasescha.

After three years of business school, majoring in real estate, and completing six months of military service, Matteo Wasescha knew it was time to follow his calling again. In January 2020, he enrolled in the Los Angeles Acting Conservatory. Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to return to Switzerland, he remained determined. He networked and eventually connected with Judith Fontaine, a talent agent, who referred him to Sovereign Talent Group. They agreed to assist him in obtaining a work visa.

After the pandemic, Wasescha returned to Los Angeles in May 2022 to begin the visa process. Nine months later, he started working on several student films and soon landed a supporting role in the horror thriller *Ladybug*, premiering in London this August. He then secured a principal role in the eight-episode comedy series *Hollywood Adjacent*.

These successes led to an audition for a role in an untitled Peter Greenaway project starring Dustin Hoffman and Helen Hunt. With a recommendation from a friend, Wasescha landed the part and found himself filming in Lucca, Tuscany, alongside Dustin Hoffman. This project granted him SAG eligibility, marking a significant milestone in his career.

In a short time, Matteo Wasescha has built an impressive career with numerous roles in various films. In 2024, he appeared in the untitled Peter Greenaway project as Waiter 3 and played a student in the short film "Thoughts and Prayers" by Danny Farber. In 2023, he took on the role of Matteo in an episode of the TV series "Davide Does America" by Bobby Rice and Daniel Robbins and portrayed Paolo Caltrone in an episode of "Equal Justice" by Eboni K. Williams. He has worked alongside Nicky Whelan (Maneater, Trauma Center) and Will Roberts (Oppenheimer) in "Hollywood Adjacent." The talented actor also played a bodyguard in "Wrongful Death" alongside Eric Roberts. These are just some of the many projects showcasing his talent and versatility.

Fluent in five languages: German, Swiss German, Italian, French, and English, Matteo is a versatile communicator capable of connecting with diverse cultures and navigating various linguistic environments with ease. Throughout his visa process, he worked on unpaid projects to be on set and in front of the camera as long as possible, demonstrating his passion and dedication to his craft.

For more information about Matteo Wasescha and his acclaimed work, follow his IMDB page.