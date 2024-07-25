Candace Plattor Celebrates 37 Years of Living Clean and Sober
Despite the allure of temporary escape, she chose to face life head-on, embracing its challenges without resorting to substance use.
The journey of recovery is a daily commitment, a conscious choice we make each morning to stay clean and sober.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 18th marked a significant milestone in Candace Plattor’s life – it was her 37th year of living clean and sober. It was a moment of profound gratitude and reflection for her, one that she felt compelled to share with you all. This past year has been particularly challenging, marked by a series of medical hurdles that tested her resilience and resolve.
— Candace Plattor
There were moments, dark and tempting, when the thought of using crept into her mind. The whispers of "Nobody will know" and other deceptive rationalizations that we, in our weakest moments, use to justify a potential relapse, echoed in her thoughts. Yet, she stands before you, grateful and proud to say that she did not succumb to those temptations.
The journey of recovery is a daily commitment, a conscious choice we make each morning to stay clean and sober. It's a path that is never linear, filled with obstacles and tests of our willpower. But it's also a journey of empowerment, teaching us that we have the strength to make the right choices, even when faced with adversity. Candace is a testament to the “power of choice” in recovery. Despite the allure of temporary escape, she chose to face life head-on, embracing its challenges without resorting to substance use.
Candace wants to extend this message of hope and solidarity to anyone who might be struggling with similar thoughts of relapse. Remember, the decision to stay on the path of recovery is always within our grasp. It's a choice that we have the power to make, regardless of the pain or difficulties we may be experiencing. In those moments of doubt, reach out to someone you trust, seek out a recovery meeting, and share your feelings openly. It's through honesty and connection that we find the strength to continue our journey towards healing and self-discovery.
As Candace celebrates this personal milestone, she is filled with gratitude for the opportunity to share her story with you. It's a reminder of how far she’s come and the continuous support that has guided her along the way. Happy Birthday to Candace, and to all of you who understand the profound significance of this journey. Together, we are proof of the enduring strength and resilience that defines the human spirit.
In honor of her 37th year of living clean and sober, Candace is offering free PDF or audio downloads of her book “Loving an Addict, Loving Yourself: The Top 10 Survival Tips for Loving Someone with an Addiction.” In order to get your free copy, be one of the first 37 people to register for Candace’s “Self-Respect Sunday” newsletter, and you will be contacted with instructions on how to download the book.
She will be happy to see you!
Christine Zitscher, Administrative Assistant
Love With Boundaries
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube