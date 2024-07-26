Tapping into $13 Trillion: The Disabled Consumer Goldmine
On This 34th Anniversary of The Americans with Disabilities Act, We Must Make Digital Accessibility Our Greatest Priority
Not only is digital accessibility the right thing to do, it clearly makes good business sense, too.”BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Would you deliberately throw money in the trash can? Of course this sounds insane. But when a majority of businesses around the world fail to make their websites, apps and other digital products accessible to the disability community, they’re missing a lot of revenue. In fact, estimates say the disabled consumer (including 82% of their friends and family who would spend more) accounts for a $13 trillion global market in annual disposable income.
— Mark Pound
Today marks the 34th anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act. Over this time, it has impacted and improved the lives of so many people living with disabilities. More than 1.85 billion people live with a disability, and despite the economic influence, too many companies see it as a compliance checkbox instead of an economic opportunity.
“Not only is digital accessibility the right thing to do, it clearly makes good business sense, too,” Mark Pound, CEO of CurbCutOS said. “This is an extremely loyal customer base, and people living with disabilities greatly appreciate when a company recognizes their struggles and accommodates them. When this happens, they become a customer for life.”
Pound says most organizations are misguided and believe that digital accessibility is expensive and not worth the return on investment. He points out that’s not the case, and more so that if companies ignore digital accessibility, the consequences can be costly because litigation is on the rise.
“Not only is digital accessibility the law, but what a lot of people don’t realize is that the majority of disabilities come with age, so this isn’t something that is just going to magically disappear,” he says. “Take New York, for example. Older New Yorkers and baby boomers make up 65% — that is $481 billion — of all the household income generated in New York State.”
In addition to an expanding customer base and improved user experience, Pound says there are other ways that digital accessibility makes sense financially:
-Better Engagement: Accessible websites tend to engage users better, leading to higher conversion rates for sales, sign-ups, and other key metrics.
-Search Engine Optimization: Many accessibility practices, such as using alt text for images and proper heading structures, align with SEO best practices. This can improve search engine rankings, driving more organic traffic to the website.
-Compliance with Regulations: Many countries have legal requirements for digital accessibility. Adhering to these regulations helps avoid fines and ensures the business operates within the law.
-Positive Public Perception: Demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility enhances brand reputation. It shows that the business values all customers, building a positive image.
-Employee Productivity and Morale: An accessible digital environment supports employees with disabilities, enhancing their productivity and job satisfaction.
Pound says with each passing anniversary of the ADA, he hopes people recognize that it’s not just a matter of convenience, it’s basic civil rights, the right thing to do, and a smart business decision.
Remember the business school 101 unwritten rule: “If you don’t take care of your customers, someone else will.” The global disability community is waiting to be taken care of. All $13 Trillion dollars of them.
###
About CurbCutOS
CurbCutOS, originally formed in 2019, was founded by people with disabilities – to help those with disabilities achieve an equal digital experience. https://www.curbcutos.com/
Bruce Serbin
Serbin Media, Inc.
+1 954-821-3434
bruce@serbinmedia.com