Combining Craftsmanship and Community in Historically-Inspired Linen

EF' launches the WEST Oxford Napkin, its first U.S. product. Made from 100% cotton Oxford Cloth, this limited edition napkin blends design with community care.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era of overproduction, EF' offers a different vision. Introducing the WEST Oxford Napkin, the first EF’ product available in the United States. Crafted from premium 100% cotton Oxford Cloth, these napkins are offered in a limited edition of 200 units, each a testament to thoughtful design and community care.
EF' is committed to creating tools that help us care for each other. The WEST Oxford Napkin embodies this mission.
Limited to 200 units, the quantity was chosen to balance responsible production with preventing excess inventory. This limit posed challenges: menswear manufacturers familiar with the fabric often declined small orders, and those willing to take on the project demanded higher minimum quantities. Additionally, the napkins' size and hem specifications required much of the manufacturing, particularly cutting, to be done by hand, leading to slight variations in each piece. The result is a napkin with the ideal weight, softest hand feel, greatest endurance, and versatility.
Oxford Cloth's story begins in 19th-century Scotland, where an enterprising cotton mill introduced four distinct woven fabrics. While Harvard, Yale, and Cambridge fabrics faded into obscurity, Oxford Cloth captured the attention of British Raj polo players with its breathability and resilience. In 1900, John E. Brooks of Brooks Brothers brought Oxford Cloth to America, marking the birth of the iconic button-down shirt. By the 1920s, the fabric had found a home at Princeton University, seamlessly transitioning from athletic wear to everyday elegance. Throughout the decades, from the post-WWII boom to the civil rights movement, Oxford Cloth symbolized a blend of tradition and practicality, resonating deeply with American culture.
For Jared Bret, the design of this napkin is a deeply personal journey. “As a child, I was fascinated by the linens in my mother’s dining room hutch, especially the napkins,” Bret recalls. “There was a heavy burgundy linen with a fat hem that had to be pressed. Pressing the napkins for special gatherings and holiday dinners was often my responsibility. It was different from the effortless elegance I wanted for EF'.” The yellow-green hue of the WEST Oxford Napkin, inspired by Bret’s childhood in Utah and life in California, incorporates elements like Yellow Plum, Citrus, Ripening Peaches, Crab Apples, Yarrow, Neem, and the California Dogface Butterfly.
“During a family visit, while developing the WEST Oxford Napkin, my mom sorted through a cedar chest with my late grandmother’s handkerchiefs and tea towels. They had aged gracefully, embodying a timeless elegance. That’s what I wanted for this napkin—something that would soften over time and carry its own stories,” says Bret. The WEST Oxford Napkin is machine washable and can be hung to dry designed to accumulate narratives with each use. It carries an elusive purpose, meant to transcend its role as merely a napkin.
The WEST Oxford Napkin is not just an item of utility but a piece of living history, a testament to craftsmanship, and a celebration of community. Each napkin, with its unique variations, tells a story that evolves with every meal, every touch, and every wash, becoming a cherished part of daily life and shared memories.
EF' is a marketplace for product studies led by the studio of Jared Bret. Based in California, EF' explores the lifespan of objects through limited-volume offerings, dedicated to fostering a deeper appreciation for design and community care. Learn more at EF’ and follow us on Instagram.
