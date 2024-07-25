SAGE UNIVERSE, a Meme Coin, Will Be Initially Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform , will list SAGE, a meme coin built on Solana ecosystem, on the Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the SAGE/USDT will be officially available for trading on July 24th 2024, at 15:00 (UTC).



A New Era of Solana Memes

Sage Universe aims to revive the spirit of Solana memes from late 2023, uniting the community around a captivating character: Sage. The project's creator, Crypto Sage, is a well-known TikToker and Twitter influencer from America, recognized for his positive and uplifting content. His transparent and honest approach has dispelled fear and uncertainty among investors, fostering a strong and supportive community.

Unlike many other meme projects, Sage Universe's founder is fully public, signaling a commitment to long-term success. With the potential to reach the market caps of similar successful projects, Sage is set to create a supportive and inclusive community that stands out in the often volatile and negative crypto landscape.

Sage Universe is not just a flash in the pan. There are hints of upcoming partnerships with other influencers, exciting events, and exclusive NFT drops that will appeal to both seasoned traders and newcomers alike. This ambitious roadmap is a testament to the project's commitment to creating lasting value for its community.

Community, Transparency, Vision

The success of meme projects in the cryptocurrency world hinges on strong community engagement, transparency from project leaders, and a clear, compelling vision. Sage Universe excels in these areas, led by the charismatic and positive Sage. The project's early success, even amidst a short-term bear market, highlights its potential to capture a significant share of the Solana ecosystem once market conditions improve.

About SAGE

Sage Universe is revolutionizing the crypto scene with $SAGE, the meme coin of the Solana blockchain.

