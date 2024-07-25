PRIDE Industries Joins U.S. Army’s Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program

The social enterprise celebrated the expansion of its veterans services with a signing ceremony.

Roseville, Calif., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation’s leading employer of people with disabilities, today held a signing ceremony marking a new partnership with the U.S. Army through the Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Program. This innovative program provides America's soldiers with valuable employment opportunities as they transition from military service to civilian life.

The signing ceremony was held on National Hire a Veteran Day in order to highlight the company’s dedication to helping military veterans of all abilities find sustainable employment. PRIDE Industries offers employment services to veterans from all branches of the military.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt welcome to PRIDE Industries as a new PaYS partner,” said Antonio Johnson Jr., Program Manager at PaYS.“ The U.S. Army is a reliable recruitment source for businesses with an endless pool of qualified talent, and we’re pleased that PRIDE Industries is committed to helping soldiers find employment after military service.”

PaYS Program partner companies offer guaranteed job interviews to soldiers leaving Army service. To date, over 1,292 employers have partnered with the PaYS Program, demonstrating their commitment to supporting soldiers in their transition to civilian employment. PRIDE Industries, with its extensive experience in providing employment opportunities and support services to military veterans, is proud to join this esteemed group of organizations.

"We recognize the immense value that veterans bring to our workforce," said Jeff Dern, President and CEO at PRIDE Industries. "Their experience serving our country instills in them a strong work ethic, adaptability, and leadership skills that are highly sought after in the civilian job market. We are honored to partner with the U.S. Army through the PaYS Program and look forward to providing meaningful employment opportunities to even more veterans."

In addition to directly employing hundreds of military veterans, PRIDE Industries offers a range of resources for veterans seeking civilian employment, including job coaching, vocational instruction, and employment placement assistance. The company's unique I AM ABLE Employment Helpline and Military Skills Translator further enhance veterans' access to meaningful employment opportunities.

