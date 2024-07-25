Submit Release
Contractor Indicted in Home-Improvement Scam That Costs 14 Ohioans More Than $105,000

(CINCINNATI, Ohio) — A Hamilton County grand jury yesterday indicted a convicted Indiana felon on three felony charges involving the alleged theft of more than $105,000 from 14 Ohioans, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced.

Roger Glenn Gray, 52, of Aurora, Indiana, has an extensive criminal record, including a 2003 felony theft conviction in Indiana; 2012 felony convictions on two counts of theft from the elderly in Hamilton County, Ohio; and a 2014 misdemeanor theft conviction in Hamilton County. He also faces a pending charge of misdemeanor theft and a felony theft warrant in Hamilton County.

This indictment alleges that between April 7, 2022, and April 21, 2024, Gray – operating under the business name All Around Concrete – schemed to defraud 14 Ohioans of a combined $105,746. Gray accepted payments for concrete work and home-improvement projects but performed only minimal work or, in most cases, no work at all. He also allegedly failed to provide project materials and did not issue refunds.

“People think they can cheat the system to get ahead, but we’ve seen this act before,” Yost said. “We’ll keep indicting folks until they learn, you can’t break the law and take advantage of Ohioans.”

Gray faces felony charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity (F2), theft by deception (F4) and theft beyond the scope (F4).

Indictments merely contain allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

Ohio residents who believe they have been victimized by Gray or who otherwise suspect unfair and deceptive business dealings are encouraged to contact the Attorney General's Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

