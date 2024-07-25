Stephen Cox: From Army Service to the Paris Olympics

Corporal Stephen Cox

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Cox, a dedicated Army serviceman and exceptional athlete, is set to represent Zimbabwe in the men’s single scull at the forthcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Cox’s journey, which began at the age of 13, epitomises the values of perseverance, discipline, and resilience instilled in him by both his military and rowing careers.

Stephen Cox joined the military 11 years ago, bringing with him a passion for rowing that started at Peterhouse School in Zimbabwe. For over two decades, Cox has dedicated himself to the sport, culminating in four years of full-time training. His rigorous schedule involves rowing up to 250 kilometres a week, supplemented by weightlifting and cycling to maintain peak physical condition.

The support from the Army has been instrumental in Cox’s journey. “I can’t speak highly enough of the military’s backing,” says Cox. “They have provided me with the time and resources needed to train effectively, which is crucial as rowing demands around five hours of training each day. Without their assistance, balancing this intensive training with a full-time job would have been nearly impossible.”

Cox credits the Army for teaching him invaluable lessons that have been pivotal in his success. “The military has taught me courage, bravery, discipline, respect for others, integrity, and loyalty to my coaching team, my wife, and all my supporters. These values are essential not only in sports but in all aspects of life.”

The backing from sponsors like PE, a Gold Sponsor for Army Sport, has also played a crucial role. “PE has been incredible. Their support has allowed us to reach our goals and broaden our horizons. Without their funding, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do,” Cox acknowledges.

Steve Daniels, Group CSO at PE, shared his thoughts on supporting athletes like Cox: "Supporting athletes like Stephen Cox is at the heart of what we do at PE. We believe in empowering individuals to reach their full potential, and Stephen’s journey from the military to the Olympics exemplifies the power of dedication, resilience, and the right support. We are proud to sponsor Army Sport and contribute to the success of athletes who inspire us all."

Cox’s journey to the Paris Olympics has not been without setbacks. After moving to the UK and joining the military, he faced the disappointment of failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. However, his determination and hard work have paid off, as he now prepares to compete on one of the world’s biggest stages.

Cox’s story is a testament to the power of resilience and the unwavering support from both the Army and sponsors like PE. As he gears up for the Paris Olympics, Cox embodies the belief that with dedication and support, anything is possible.

British Army Corporal Stephen Cox: Journey to the Paris Olympics 2024