$84 Million Verdict in Landmark Personal Injury Case Against Tree Trimming Company

$84 Million Verdict in Landmark Personal Injury Case Against Tree Trimming CompanySAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant legal victory, Jaffrey Law Group and the Quirk Law Firm secured a nearly $84 million verdict in a personal injury case against the Original Mowbray’s Tree Service, Inc. and their employee, Jonathan Armando Gonzalez-Varillas.
The case, heard at the San Bernardino Justice Center in Department S23, was presided over by the Honorable Judge Donald Alvarez and lasted seven weeks. The case title is Jaime Rodriguez, et al. v. The Original Mowbray's Tree Service, Inc., et al. San Bernardino County Superior Court Case Number CIVDS2003809.
The plaintiffs, Jaime Rodriguez and Ana Lidia Gomez, suffered catastrophic injuries requiring eight surgeries and extensive rehabilitation for Mr. Rodriguez. The couple was leaving a family holiday party when they were struck by a vehicle driven by Gonzalez-Varillas, who was intoxicated at the time. The lawsuit alleged negligent hiring, retention, and supervision, as well as negligent entrustment of a vehicle by the Original Mowbray’s Tree Service Inc. The evidence presented during the trial revealed the company knowingly allowed Gonzalez-Varillas, who lacked a driver’s license and had caused the company to be kicked out of a hotel due to apparent broken beer bottles shortly after his hiring, to operate several of their vehicles.
“This verdict, reached on July 16, 2024, not only brings justice to our clients but also sends a powerful message about corporate responsibility and accountability,” stated attorney Iman Jaffrey. “While Jaime and Ana's lives will never be the same, this compensation will significantly aid their ongoing medical care and therapy, helping them to rebuild their lives.”
The case, which spanned over four and a half years, was highly contested, requiring extensive depositions, evidence collection, and a deep understanding of the plaintiffs' suffering. The attorneys' relentless dedication to their clients' cause was instrumental in conveying the severity of the situation to the jury, resulting in this landmark verdict.
Iman Jaffrey reflected on the outcome, saying, “This trial was a testament to the resilience and courage of our clients, Jaime and Ana, who endured unimaginable hardship. We are honored to have been their advocates and to have achieved a verdict that acknowledges their pain and suffering. This case highlights the importance of holding negligent parties accountable and serves as a reminder that justice can prevail.”
The award includes $49 million in punitive damages against the Original Mowbray’s Tree Service Inc., underscoring the jury’s recognition of the egregious conduct involved. This verdict is one of the highest jury awards obtained this year.
