100 Days From the 2024 Election: Rolli Launches Comprehensive Election Dashboard for Journalists
This innovative tool available at rolliapp.com/election-2024 enables journalists to effortlessly monitor social media trends surrounding the 2024 US Election.SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rolli, the journalist-owned AI-powered Newsroom as a Service® platform, is excited to announce the release of the 2024 US Presidential Election dashboard in collaboration with SafeLink Network. The Dashboard is available for free to journalists at rolliapp.com/election-2024.
This innovative tool, which has proven useful to journalists in other elections around the world, enables journalists and researchers to effortlessly monitor social media trends and conversations surrounding the 2024 US Presidential Election on the X platform (formerly Twitter), with expansion to other platforms planned for the future.
The dashboard provides in-depth social media insights including:
- Social media interactions
- Sentiment analysis
- Key events related to candidates
- Noteworthy outlier data
Nick Toso, CEO of Rolli, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "In this critical election year, our goal is to empower journalists with the tools they need to stay on top of the ever-evolving political landscape. This election dashboard is designed to provide timely and relevant data, helping journalists deliver accurate and insightful coverage."
Officially launching on July 27th, marking 100 days until the election, SafeLink Network CEO, Zhouhan Chen, highlighted the tool's value, saying, "Where does breaking news originate now? The answer is social media. For example, Biden announced his withdrawal on Twitter/X, which has emerged as a primary source for immediate information. Our election dashboard closes this time gap by offering real-time, data-driven insights from social media, restoring the power of information to the public."
Zhouhan’s collaboration with Tecnológico de Monterrey on a similar project for the 2024 Mexico Election showcased the dashboard's effectiveness. The tool was used by academic researchers and journalists in Mexico to analyze online engagement patterns, topic spreads, key opinion leaders, and identify potential misinformation narratives.
With the official launch of the 2024 US Presidential Election dashboard, Rolli continues to support journalists in their mission to provide accurate, reliable, and timely information to the public.
About Rolli:
Rolli is revolutionizing the media landscape with its Newsroom as a Service® platform. By facilitating access to credible sources, trusted tools, and fostering equitable representation in media, Rolli addresses the challenges of reduced newsroom resources. Rolli is supported by an early-stage investment from the Glen Nelson Center at American Public Media Group, part of APMG’s commitment to Press Forward, a national movement to strengthen communities by reinvigorating local news.
The dashboard is developed by Safelink Network (https://safelink.network/), and powered by Information Tracer technology (https://informationtracer.com/).
For more information, visit the Presidential Election dashboard here: rolliapp.com/election-2024
