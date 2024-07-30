Key Housing Announces Focus on New Technology Centers with Short Term Housing Pick for Irvine California
Key Housing announces a new focus on technology centers by identifying a Southern California pick as featured listing.
Orange County is not just an emerging tech hub; it’s second really only to Silicon Valley as a center of technology in California.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top provider of short-term housing solutions in California, proudly announces 'The Residences on Jamboree' in Irvine as its featured technology listing for August 2024. This top-rated apartment complex offers corporate travelers a "home away from home," ideally suited for the bustling technology sector of Orange County.
"Orange County is not just an emerging tech hub; it’s second really only to Silicon Valley as a center of technology in California," said Bob Lee, spokesperson for Key Housing. "The Residences on Jamboree exemplify the kind of high-quality, comfortable living arrangements that busy technology professionals need when looking for short term housing in Irvine."
The Residences on Jamboree (https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/residences-on-jamboree/) is strategically located in Irvine, the heart of Orange County's technology sector (https://www.ocgov.com/). With tasteful architecture and countless amenities, this sophisticated community provides the perfect balance between work and relaxation.
For business travelers seeking short term rentals not just in Irvine but in Orange County as a whole, The Residences on Jamboree offer an array of features that make short-term housing a preferable option over traditional hotels. The apartments come with fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, and private balconies or patios. Those seeking to learn more about Irvine short term rentals can visit the city-specific page at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/irvine/. In addition, it should be noted that another advantage to working with Key Housing is that its network embraces both Northern and Southern California, as in the technology center of Palo Alto (https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/palo-alto/).
Orange County is renowned for its highly skilled and educated workforce, attracting both startups and established tech companies. Irvine, in particular, has become a pivotal market for industries such as gaming, software, cybersecurity, and engineering, with prominent companies like Broadcom and Blizzard having long-standing roots in the area.
The Residences on Jamboree's proximity to major business centers, shopping, dining, and entertainment options makes it an ideal choice for corporate travelers. With amenities like a 2-story fitness center, conference room, electric vehicle charging stations, and a resort-style pool, professionals can enjoy a high quality of life while staying productive. The availability of short-term leases ensures flexibility for those with varying project timelines.
Key Housing's commitment to providing exceptional housing solutions is reflected in this featured listing. The Residences on Jamboree offer a superior living experience for technology professionals seeking temporary accommodations in Irvine, California.
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. (https://www.keyhousing.com/) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
