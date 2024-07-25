ApsTron Science Unveils Enhanced Features in Updated PelvicTron™ App

PelvicTron(tm) App by Google and Apple PelVicTron(tm) App for Men and Women Intimate Health PelvicTron(tm) App by Google and Apple Kegel Exercises Binaural Beats Choice PelvicTon(tm) App Information Cards Screen PelvicTon(tm) App Kegel Exercises Screen

ApsTron Science releases an updated version of its PelvicTron™ App, offering new and improved features to enhance pelvic health management.

App is now available on AppStore for Apple Phones and on PlayStore for Google Phones.

Already used by over 20,000 users. The latest update to the PelvicTron™ App introduces several significant enhancements designed to provide users with a more comprehensive and user-friendly experience. These updates include:

Enhanced Pelvic Floor Evaluation:

Improved accuracy and ease of use for pelvic floor assessments, providing users with detailed feedback on their pelvic health.

Advanced Exercise Programs:

Updated and expanded guided exercise routines tailored to various needs and conditions, aimed at strengthening and rehabilitating the pelvic floor.

Intuitive User Interface:

A redesigned interface for more straightforward navigation and a better overall user experience.

Comprehensive Health Tracking:

Enhanced tracking capabilities for monitoring progress and managing health goals more effectively.

Educational Resources:

Updated information and resources to better educate users about pelvic health and wellness.

“We are excited to present these new features in the PelvicTron™ App,” said Tahir Chaudhry, CEO of ApsTron Science. “Our goal is to support users in managing their pelvic health with advanced, easily accessible tools and a user-friendly interface, and these updates reflect our commitment to enhancing user experience and outcomes.”

The updated PelvicTron™ App is available for download on AppStore and Google PlayStore, offering an upgraded platform for managing and improving pelvic health.

For more information about the PelvicTron™ App and to access the latest version, visit www.HealthDiaries.US or see the links below:

AppStore for Apple Phones:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pelvictron-tm/id1672067000

PlayStore for Android Phones:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.healthdiaries.pelvictron&pli=1

About ApsTron Science:

ApsTron Science is a developer of advanced medical sensors, systems, software, and health-related apps. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, ApsTron Science leverages cutting-edge technology to enhance healthcare and improve quality of life worldwide.

ApsTron Science’s non-invasive sensors measure, Peripheral Blood Flow, Inter Beat Interval, Heart Rate. Temperature, Electromyography (EMG), EEG, EKG, Electrodermal Level, and Electrodermal Response. Their systems can be used to acquire data from their sensors with wireless or wired connections. Data can be stored locally or over the internet in real-time.

They produce Software that has many features to automate data acquisition, display, and analysis in healthcare or research settings. Software is now available for free at www.ApsTron.com.

ApsTron Science has produced a number of health-related a healthy dating app, these can be found at www.HealthDiaries.US. Their Apps are currently installed by over a Quarter Million users, ApsTron Science is actively seeking investors to make their apps available to millions of users.

Their main website is www.ApsTron.com, and their health-related Apps website is www.HealthDiaries.US

www.HealthDiaries.US