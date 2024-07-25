Lucia Magnani Health Clinic

LUCIA MAGNANI HEALTH CLINIC SUMMER 2024: A WELLNESS HOLIDAY

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness tourism in Italy is growing, generating revenues of over three billion euros, making the country one of the most appreciated destinations: this is evidenced by data released at the latest edition of BIT (International Tourism Exchange).

Always active in this field is the Lucia Magnani Health Clinic, with regeneration programs developed by Dr. Lucia Magnani over many years of scientific research on health, aging, and psycho-physical balance. A pioneer in the field of longevity, Dr. Magnani has created an innovative method that combines oxidative stress prevention, self-awareness, and self-care with the pleasure of pampering, the LongLife Formula.

Set in an oasis of peace, within the elegant surroundings of the Grand Hotel Castrocaro, Lucia Magnani Health Clinic is a place suspended in time where you can be reborn and rediscover yourself, wrapped in whispered and relaxing atmospheres through codified, structured, and personalized programs in terms of treatments, nutrition, physical activity, and relaxation.

"The Long Life Formula is my life project, a long-term investment and a precious gift that I want to share with those who want to experience a wellness holiday to rediscover their inner and outer beauty. What we offer our guests is an all-encompassing experience that will transform their lifestyle," says Dr. Lucia Magnani, founder and CEO of Health Clinic.

During a stay at the Health Clinic, the daily routine is marked by health and wellness programs, sessions dedicated to physical awakening with a tailored sports program, thermal treatments that exploit the unique properties of the salsobromoiodic and sulfuric waters of Castrocaro, regenerative ozone therapies that can boost the immune system, as well as many moments of pampering, memorable sensory experiences, and oriental practices aimed at facilitating restorative sleep and achieving mental relaxation.

Various programs have been developed by the Lucia Magnani Health Clinic to offer everyone the opportunity to find the most suitable formula for their needs: CLEAN is the program aimed at detoxifying the body polluted by an irregular lifestyle; WEIGHT LOSS is for those who want to regain their physical shape by acquiring a correct nutrition, naturally and without sacrifices; EVERGREEN is the anti-aging program designed to regain muscle tone and skin elasticity; RELAX is dedicated to those who feel overwhelmed by the hustle and bustle of everyday life and want to rediscover tranquility through wellness treatments.

Additionally, ENERGY is the program focused on recovering psycho-physical form, centered on cardiovascular stimulation; SPORT is specific for those who feel the need to dedicate a period to intense physical activity; HAPPINESS ROUTE accompanies guests in recovering happiness, leaving behind feelings of discomfort and apprehention; finally, RE-START is the proposal for those who need rehabilitation, to start again with enthusiasm.