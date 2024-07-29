Ethiopia's Biblical Heritage: A Sacred Journey to St. Lalibela’s Ancient Construction

Psalm 68:35 KJV - "O God, thou art terrible out of thy holy places" John 1 : 39 KJV - "Come and See"

According to his Hagiography, Saint Lalibela, carved the churches over twenty-four years with the command of Lord Jesus Christ and the assistance of angels.

...I swear by God in whose power I am, all that written is the truth, and there is much more than I have already written.” — Francisco Alvarez