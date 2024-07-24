Plastics Dialogue coordinators identify points of focus for future work

The coordinators reported back on the results of their consultations on priorities, or points of focus, for the Dialogue's work in 2024 and 2025. On behalf of the six coordinators (Australia, Barbados, China, Ecuador, Fiji, Morocco), Ecuador and Barbados thanked members for responding to a questionnaire on priorities for the Dialogue and engaging in consultations with the coordinators over the past weeks.

On behalf of all co-coordinators, Shani Griffith-Jack (Barbados) and Daniela Garcia (Ecuador) outlined the results of the questionnaire and recent consultations, reflecting the varied views and perspectives of the group. They noted that the survey responses represented about 60% of the Dialogue's co-sponsors.

Points of focus were identified for the three workstreams that form the core of the DPP's post-MC13 work plan. On the cross-cutting issues workstream, points of focus converged around topics such as the role of the Dialogue vis-a-vis the United Nations Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) established to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastics pollution, enhancing the capacity of developing members to integrate trade as part of the solution, and enhancing transparency in trade flows of plastics.

They identified points of focus for the workstream on reduction strategies to tackle plastics pollution. These include further identifying members' trade-related plastics measures, identifying potential best practices, and single-use plastics related measures. Regarding the promotion of trade to tackle plastics pollution workstream, identified points of focus include access to technologies and services, and enhancing trade cooperation on non-plastics substitutes and alternatives.

Based on these findings, Ecuador and Barbados then proposed a roadmap for 2024-2025 with a tentative schedule to carry out the work of the DPP.

Participants praised the open, transparent and inclusive consultative process and welcomed the coordinators' report and proposals for next steps. They highlighted their priority points of focus and the role of the Dialogue in providing information on plastics-related trade data flows and measures, and in defining actions to tackle plastics pollution.

The coordinators thanked members for the overall convergence on the points of focus. Noting that some delegations stressed that they are still submitting their inputs to the survey, they encouraged members to finalize their submissions to conclude the consultations. They looked forward to starting the work on the points of focus at the DPP's next meeting scheduled for September.

Coordinators thanked participants for their engagement and welcomed Brazil as the 82nd member of the DPP. They welcomed the growing membership and strong engagement of members from different regions and levels of development. They also called for continuous deep engagement of members over the coming meetings to deliver concrete, pragmatic, and effective outcomes by the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14).

Launched in November 2020 by a group of WTO members, the Dialogue on Plastics Pollution currently consists of 82 co-sponsors, representing almost 90 per cent of global trade in plastics.