Attorney General Jackley Announces Winner Man Sentenced to Prison For Third-Degree Rape Charge

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 25, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Winner man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, after earlier pleading guilty to Third-Degree Rape of a person incapable of giving consent.

Lionel Lee Eagle Hawk, 38, was sentenced Wednesday in Tripp County Circuit Court. The incident occurred on or about April 17, 2022 in Winner.

“This crime was committed by a direct care professional in a residential care facility for the developmentally delayed,” Attorney General Jackley said. “This was a crime committed against a vulnerable member of our society.”

Agencies which investigated this case were the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, and the Winner Police Department.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit prosecuted the case. The South Dakota Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $615,068 for Federal Fiscal Year 2024. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $205,019 for FY 2024, is funded by the state of South Dakota.

