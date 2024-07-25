UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH EXECUTES CONTRACT TO DESIGN CLINICAL TRIAL FOR NEUROSOLV PERINELINE™ SPINAL CORD INJURY THERAPY
NeuroSolv, a spinal cord injury drug developer, signed a contract with the University of Pittsburgh to design a clinical trial for its drug therapy, Perineline.
This trial is a beacon of hope and optimism for an estimated 2 million people worldwide who have acquired incomplete spinal cord injuries.
NeuroSolv Therapeutics, a drug development company for the global spinal cord injury population, announces that it has signed a contract with University of Pittsburgh (UP) to collaboratively design a clinical trial for its spinal cord injury therapy Perineline™.
Aidan Lynch, Chairman, Neurosolv Therapeutics, explains, “Every step for us towards bringing a clinical treatment for spinal cord injury is an important one, but this is particularly significant. We strongly feel the University of Pittsburgh is the ideal partner to bring all our preparations and work thus far into a practical setting where we can hopefully make a real difference. It’s a very exciting time. The paradigm breaking transformative potential of Perineline™ is underscored by data revealing its pre-clinical efficacy in treating both new acute and older chronic spinal cord injury glial scars.”
Brad Dicianno, MD, Professor and Vice Chair for Research in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Pittsburgh explains, “This therapy targets chondroitin sulfate proteoglycans or CSPGs, which are sugar molecules believed to play a key role in glial scar function. A recent study at Case Western Reserve published in the Journal of Neurotrauma demonstrated that rats with a hemi-lesion of the cervical spinal cord who were given oral 4-MU treatment had better functional recovery of the upper limb and digits compared to control animals, findings that are comparable to using other more invasive pre-clinical technologies.”
Principal Investigator Jessica Berry, MD, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Pittsburgh explains, “It is exciting that oral Perineline therapy showed similar, if not better, recovery when compared to other existing invasive pre-clinical technologies. If this is proven to be effective in humans, the ease of an oral treatment for spinal cord injury has the potential to improve the quality of life for SCI patients.”
It is intended that the trial will commence in 2025 and be completed in 2027. Results of the trial are expected to be published in 2028 with FDA approval expected to follow.
“This trial is a beacon of hope and optimism for an estimated 2 million people worldwide who have acquired incomplete spinal cord injuries,” says Ros Lynch, Co-founder and Director, NeuroSolv Therapeutics, who suffered a spinal cord injury in 2015. Together with renowned Neuro/glycol scientist Dr. Jessica Kwok, Scientific Chair, they have dedicated over a decade of relentless research, team building and collaboration with experts to develop Perineline™ therapy.
About NeuroSolv Therapeutics
NeuroSolv Therapeutics is a Belfast, Northern Ireland and Baltimore, USA based ethical business which has developed Perineline™, a two-part, non-surgical, therapy to treat incomplete spinal cord injury based upon Neural Signaling Interventions and direct treatment of the Glial scar. Visit www.neurosolvtherapeutics.com for more information.
About the University of Pittsburgh
From research achievements to the quality of its academic programs, the University of Pittsburgh ranks among the top U.S. public universities. With more than 500 baccalaureate and post-graduate degrees and certificate programs across five campuses, Pitt’s academic excellence and student success are reflected in its ranking among the top producers of Fulbright scholars and students. The world-changing research of polio vaccine pioneer Jonas Salk and transplant surgeon Thomas Starzl, along with records set in 2018 for the number of startup companies formed and invention disclosures submitted, demonstrate how Pitt continues to be a hub for innovation. Since it was established in 1787, Pitt has worked to strengthen communities both locally and globally through social, intellectual and economic development. Working together, the trustees, faculty, staff, students and administration are dedicated to leveraging knowledge for society’s gain.
Disclaimer of Endorsement: NeuroSolv, UP neither endorse nor recommend any commercial products, processes, or services by trade name, trademark, manufacturer, or otherwise. Any references on the NeuroSolv, UP Websites; within media materials or downloaded from these sites, does not constitute or imply an endorsement or recommendation by NeuroSolv, UP.
