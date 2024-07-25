Eight Georgia municipalities awarded federal historic preservation grants

ATLANTA (July 25, 2024) – A total of more than $120,000 was awarded to eight Certified Local Government municipalities across Georgia, helping each community better support historic preservation activities.

These federal subgrants are a product of the 2024 Historic Preservation Fund, a federal program managed by the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service.

The Historic Preservation Division of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs administers these grants annually, facilitating historic preservation initiatives like historic resource and archaeological surveys, outreach efforts, brick-and-mortar projects, design guidelines, and publications. Educational, promotional, and tourism activities are also eligible uses for this grant.

Georgia's 100 Certified Local Governments (CLGs) are eligible to apply for these matching grants which are 60 percent federally funded and 40 percent locally funded.

“Identifying community needs at the local level and planning accordingly, like these eight municipalities are doing, is critical to the preservations of built heritage,” said Jennifer Flood, Historic Preservation Division Director at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.

This year’s CLG grant recipients include:

City of Cartersville — $24,000 — Historic Resources Survey for the City of Cartersville

— $24,000 — Historic Resources Survey for the City of Cartersville City of Dallas — $2,688 — Historic Resources Survey for the City of Dallas

— $2,688 — Historic Resources Survey for the City of Dallas City of Douglas — $12,009 — Historic Resources Survey for the City of Douglas

— $12,009 — Historic Resources Survey for the City of Douglas City of Monroe — $24,900 — Historic Resources Survey for the City of Monroe

— $24,900 — Historic Resources Survey for the City of Monroe City of Rome — $12,308 — Historic Resources Survey for the City of Rome

— $12,308 — Historic Resources Survey for the City of Rome City of Thomaston — $13,575 — Design Guideline for the City of Thomaston

— $13,575 — Design Guideline for the City of Thomaston City of Tybee Island — $18,000 — Information/Education project for the City of Tybee Island

— $18,000 — Information/Education project for the City of Tybee Island Walker County — $20,000 — Historic Resources Survey for Walker County

“The work proposed by this year’s grant recipients supports their ongoing efforts to carry their histories into the future," Flood said. "The CLG program provides support to communities as they diligently preserve their historic resources, which in turn promotes economic development and fosters local pride. Our CLG partners are continuing the initiative to protect their built heritage, preserving that which makes their cities, counties, and Georgia truly special.”

For information on the Historic Preservation Fund grant program, contact hpgrants@dca.ga.gov.

For information on the Certified Local Government program, contact Certified Local Government Coordinator Sandra Hall at 470-426-7230 or sandra.hall@dca.ga.gov.

# # #

About the Historic Preservation Division

The Historic Preservation Division (HPD) of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) serves as Georgia’s state historic preservation office. Their mission is to promote the preservation and use of historic places for a better Georgia. HPD’s programs include archaeology protection and education, environmental review, grants, historic resource surveys, tax incentives, the National Register of Historic Places, community planning, and technical assistance.

About the Department of Community Affairs

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs partners with communities to build strong and vibrant neighborhoods, commercial and industrial areas through community and economic development, local government assistance, and safe and affordable housing. Using state and federal resources, DCA helps communities spur private job creation, implement planning, develop downtowns, generate affordable housing solutions, and promote volunteerism. DCA also helps qualified Georgians with low and moderate incomes buy or rent homes and prevent foreclosure and homelessness. For more information, visit www.dca.ga.gov