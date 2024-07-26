KING KASA DROPS NEW SINGLE 'LIVE ROUNDS' PRODUCED BY THE BOUGIE BRAT
Amieré Records Presents A New Dancehall Hit: Bringing Back Vibes People LoveKINGSTON, JAMAICA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amieré Records is thrilled to announce the release of "Live Rounds," the latest single from rising Dancehall star King Kasa, produced by the talented The Bougie Brat. This new song, releasing on July 26, 2024, is set to engage audiences with its infectious beats and memorable lyrics.
"Live Rounds" is a testament to King Kasa’s unique style and The Bougie Brat’s cutting-edge production skills. Blending traditional Dancehall rhythms with modern influences, the track delivers a punchy, energetic sound that is sure to make waves in the music industry. The Bougie Brat, known for breaking barriers as a female producer in a predominantly male industry, brings her signature flair and expertise to the production, releasing a track that is both fresh and timeless.
King Kasa has quickly emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the Dancehall scene. Known for his lyrical prowess and charismatic stage presence, he has garnered a dedicated fanbase with hits like "Story Time," which amassed nearly 90k views for its audio on YouTube and over 24k views for its video. "Live Rounds" showcases his ability to push the boundaries of Modern Dancehall while staying true to his roots.
About The Bougie Brat
The Bougie Brat, also known as Kimberly Rhoden, is a rising force in Dancehall, making waves in music production, artist management, and as the owner of Amieré Records. Known for her innovative and authentic approach, she brings a unique perspective, expertise and exceptional skill to her projects. As one of the few female producers making significant strides in Dancehall, she has already made her mark as the executive producer for King Kasa's hit single "Story Time."
Pre-Save and Streaming
Fans can pre-save "Live Rounds" on [Platform] to be among the first to hear the track when it drops. The single will be available for streaming and download on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.
Contact Information
About Amieré Records
Amieré Records is an independent record label dedicated to empowering artists and revolutionizing the music industry. By integrating traditional artist services with cutting-edge technology, Amieré Records offers a unique platform for artists to thrive. From artist development and music production to marketing and distribution, Amieré Records is committed to fostering creativity and excellence in music.
---
Stay Connected with King Kasa and The Bougie Brat:
King Kasa
The Bougie Brat
