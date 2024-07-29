Business Reporter and Kigen: The next wave of AI innovation needs your business data
Kigen unveils a comprehensive guide for business leaders to unlock value from AI with security, starting at the edge.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Vincent Korstanje, CEO of Kigen, spotlights for business leaders that ongoing investments in cybersecurity at the edge with integrated SIM and eSIM — secure elements that are already the bedrock of cellular IoT — act as essential trust anchors to unlock business data-driven innovation on AI, and plan long-term success for AI adoption.
Given the current pace of companies working on improving A.I. models, developers could run out of data between 2026 to 2032, according to a study released in June by the research group Epoch A.I. To overcome the limitations and hallucinations of generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) that underpin them, businesses need more control over their data and guidance to prepare on how they will play in the future evolution of AI models. This is the focus of cybersecurity firm Kigen’s comprehensive guide for business leaders on how to equip their company with ‘cyber smarts for AI.’
Speaking on why security is top of business agenda, Vincent Korstanje said, “In an AI-powered world, security isn’t a feature, it is a necessity”.
An immediate starting point is at the secure ‘Edge AI’, i.e. the processing of data locally from your sensors, devices, and products directly rather than in centralized LLMs. AI is tailored to a business’s unique needs with data unique to that business within the context of its industry. Sensor-driven data is the most potent way to sense, verify, and add to the integrity of the data based on AI inferences. Further, Kigen’s approach, which extends the GSMA IoT SAFE standard to secure enterprise credentials, allows each piece of data to be cryptographically signed and sealed, addressing a better fit to the rising need for data provenance and model explainability.
A refreshing change from the hype and concern around AI, Vincent’s article shows how achieving this is within the means of most companies considering digital transformation. Read the article to learn more about how you can get your business cyber smarts for AI.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Kigen
Kigen is the forerunner in eSIM and iSIM security-enabled IoT solutions built for the AI era. An Arm-founded company, Kigen flexibly empowers OEMs with secure-by-design devices and data for the era of distributed AI through an outstanding ecosystem. It is trusted by customers on the world’s leading IoT semiconductors and LPWAN connectivity networks in up to 200 countries. Our industry-leading SIM OS products enable over 2.5 billion SIMs and complement our GSMA-accredited Remote SIM provisioning secure service capabilities. Find out more at https://kigen.com/ or join our #FutureofSIM conversation on LinkedIn.
Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 6488
email us here